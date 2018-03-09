Tormented Abby Lee Miller’s New Prison Hell! No Early Release For Shamed Star

Disgraced Abby Lee Miller thought she was being released from prison early, and was crushed to discover she wasn’t getting out after all, RadarOnline.com has learned exclusively!

“Abby was telling everyone who would listen that she was getting out and was about to turn her life around,” reveals an insider. “Of course, she was totally red-faced when she found out that wouldn’t be the case at all!”

The stubborn star still refuses to take responsibility for her actions, says a pal, and now “she won’t stop banging on about how hard prison life has been for her.”

“She’s been counting down the days until her release, and now she has to start all over again. Abby already made big plans for when she got out, so this is a major step back if she’s hoping to revive her career.”

As previously reported, Miller — who pled guilty to fraud charges in 2016 — was reportedly scheduled to be transferred to a halfway house bear the California prison on February 20 to serve out the remainder of her 366 day sentence.

The the 52-year-old reality star’s expected early release from prison to a nearby halfway house has been delayed due to an overcrowding, and that she will not be transferred until as late as April.

According to the Bureau of Prisons website, Miller’s release date is still listed as June 21, 2018.

Radar reached out to Miller’s attorneys, as well as the Bureau of Prisons, but neither responded to a request for comment.

