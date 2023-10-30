Raiders vs. Lions Prediction: Our NFL Preview Week 8 (10/30/2023)
The Las Vegas Raiders will square off with the Detroit Lions in Week 8 of the NFL season at Ford Field on Monday, scheduled to start at 8:15 p.m. ET.
Explore the interactive widget below to see the latest spread, over/under, and moneyline odds and probabilities for the Raiders-Lions matchup at Ford Field.
Raiders vs. Lions Betting Preview
Game details
- Teams: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Detroit Lions
- Date: Monday, October 30, 2023
- Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. ET
- Location: Ford Field
Odds
- Spread: Raiders +7.5 (-110), Lions -7.5 (-105)
- Moneyline: Raiders +310, Lions -340
- Total: Over/Under 46.5 (-110/-105)
The odds and lines presented here are the best available from selected sports betting sites at the time of publication and are subject to change.
Expert Prediction: Raiders vs. Lions
Utilizing trusted data analysis and machine learning, Dimers has executed 10,000 simulations of Monday's Raiders vs. Lions game.
According to Dimers' independent predictive analytics model, the Lions are more likely to beat the Raiders at Ford Field. This prediction is based on the model giving the Lions a 75% chance of winning the game.
Furthermore, Dimers predicts that the bookmakers have got it right and the Raiders and Lions each have a 50% chance of covering the spread, while the over/under total of 46.5 points is also considered an equal 50-50 chance of hitting.
As always, these predictions and probabilities are correct at the time of publication but are subject to potential changes.
Raiders vs. Lions Best Bet
Our top pick for the Raiders vs. Lions Week 8 NFL game is to bet on the Raiders moneyline (+310).
Our expert betting tips are formulated through comprehensive modeling and valuable wagering intelligence, designed to assist you in making more informed investments.
While the Lions are more likely to win the game, according to Dimers, taking the Raiders moneyline is the best option because of the edge found when comparing Dimers' data-driven probabilities to the betting odds.
Score Prediction for Raiders vs. Lions
Dimers' projected final score for the Las Vegas vs. Detroit game on Monday has the Lions winning 26-19.
This expert prediction is based on each team's average score following 10,000 game simulations, offering a glimpse into the potential outcome.
Raiders vs. Lions Player Props
Player props are an exciting way to wager on Monday's game without necessarily betting on its outcome.
This article features the most likely first and anytime touchdown scorers for the Raiders and Lions.
Detroit's Jahmyr Gibbs is most likely to score the first TD in Raiders vs. Lions, according to DimersBOT.
DimersBOT gives Gibbs a 12.9% chance of scoring the first TD at Ford Field. The Lions RB has a 53.1% chance of scoring an anytime touchdown.
First touchdown scorer prediction
Las Vegas Raiders
- Davante Adams: 10.7% probability
- Josh Jacobs: 10.1% probability
- Jakobi Meyers: 7.1% probability
- Michael Mayer: 4.0% probability
- Jimmy Garoppolo: 2.5% probability
Detroit Lions
- Jahmyr Gibbs: 12.9% probability
- Amon-Ra St. Brown: 10.0% probability
- Sam LaPorta: 8.1% probability
- Josh Reynolds: 6.0% probability
- Jameson Williams: 5.8% probability
Anytime touchdown scorer prediction
Las Vegas Raiders
- Davante Adams: 47.6% probability
- Josh Jacobs: 43.4% probability
- Jakobi Meyers: 32.7% probability
- Michael Mayer: 19.3% probability
- Jimmy Garoppolo: 12.0% probability
Detroit Lions
- Jahmyr Gibbs: 53.1% probability
- Amon-Ra St. Brown: 43.0% probability
- Sam LaPorta: 36.4% probability
- Josh Reynolds: 28.3% probability
- Jameson Williams: 28.1% probability
NFL Tonight: Raiders vs. Lions
Get ready for Monday's game between the Raiders and Lions in Week 8 of the National Football League season at Ford Field, which is scheduled to start at 8:15 p.m. ET. If you're looking to enhance the excitement of the game, consider exploring parlay picks.
We emphasize that all of the NFL predictions in this article are based on 10,000 data-driven simulations of the Raiders vs. Lions game, and they are correct at the time of publication to help you make more informed choices when placing bets at online sportsbooks.
