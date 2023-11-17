Michigan vs. Maryland prediction: Full Betting Preview for Week 12 College Football Matchup [2023]
Michigan will take on Maryland in a college football matchup at SECU Stadium on Saturday. Kickoff is at 12 p.m. EST.
This prediction for Saturday's college football matchup between Michigan and Maryland is from Dimers.com, a trusted source for sports betting predictions, along with our best bet of the game.
Explore the interactive widget below to discover the latest spread, total, and moneyline odds and probabilities for the Michigan-Maryland matchup at SECU Stadium.
Discover an incredible offer exclusively for new users at Bet365! Sign up today and bet $1 on college football to receive $150 in bonus bets. Click ➡️ here ⬅️ to unlock this exciting opportunity.
Michigan vs. Maryland Betting Prareview
Check out all the important details on today’s game, as well as the best odds sourced from the top sportsbooks in the country.
Game details
Key info for Michigan vs. Maryland, including where the game is and what time it kicks off.
- Teams: Michigan vs. Maryland
- Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Kickoff: 12 p.m. EST
- Location: SECU Stadium
Odds
The latest and best odds for the college football battle between the Michigan and Maryland.
- Spread: Michigan -19.5 (-110), Maryland +19.5 (-110)
- Moneyline: Michigan -1100, Maryland +760
- Total: Over/Under 50 (-110/-110)
The odds and lines presented here are the best available from selected sports betting sites at the time of publication and are subject to change.
Expert Prediction: Michigan vs. Maryland
Utilizing trusted data analysis and machine learning, Dimers has performed 10,000 simulations of Saturday's Michigan vs. Maryland game.
According to Dimers' renowned predictive analytics model, Michigan is more likely to beat Maryland at SECU Stadium. This prediction is based on the model giving Michigan a 90% chance of winning the game.
Furthermore, Dimers predicts that Maryland (+19.5) has a 52% chance of covering the spread, while the 50-point over/under has a 51% chance of staying under.
As always, these predictions and probabilities are accurate at the time of publication but are subject to potential changes.
Michigan vs. Maryland Best Bet
Our top pick for the Michigan vs. Maryland game on Saturday is to bet on Maryland +19.5 (-110).
To bet now with Bet365, simply click ➡️ here ⬅️.
Our betting advice is formulated through cutting-edge simulations and valuable betting intelligence, designed to help you make more informed decisions.
Score Prediction for Michigan vs. Maryland
Dimers' projected final score for the Michigan vs. Maryland game on Saturday has Michigan winning 34-15.
This expert prediction is based on each team's average score following 10,000 game simulations, offering a glimpse into the potential outcome.
Unlock this other amazing offer, with DraftKings Sportsbook's exclusive promotion for college football where you can score $200 in bonus bets from a $5 wager. Click ➡️ here ⬅️ to take advantage of this offer.
College football Saturday: Michigan vs. Maryland
Get ready for Saturday's college football matchup between Michigan and Maryland at SECU Stadium, which is scheduled to start at 12 p.m. EST. To add an extra level of excitement, you might want to consider exploring parlay picks.
We emphasize that all of the college football predictions on this page are derived from 10,000 data-driven simulations of the Michigan vs. Maryland game, and they are accurate at the time of publication. They are intended to help you make better decisions when placing bets at online sportsbooks.
It is important to gamble responsibly and seek reputable sources for the latest and most accurate information when making online betting choices.
If you or a loved one has questions or needs to talk to a professional about gambling, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net for more information.
About the Author
Ryan Leaver | Dimers.com
Ryan Leaver is a highly experienced sports betting digital content producer for Cipher Sports Technology Group. He boasts an impressive writing portfolio, contributing to prominent platforms like Dimers, Fox Sports, Stats Insider, and Triple M.