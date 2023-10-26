Limited Time FanDuel NBA League Pass & Bonus Bet Offer vs. NBA League Pass Free Trial
Time is ticking! FanDuel is offering an irresistible deal that expires at midnight this Thursday, 10/26. If you're an NBA fan, this is your chance to not only get some bonus bets but also free NBA League Pass. But how does this offer stack up against an NBA League Pass free trial? Let's break it down.
Why This Deal is a Slam Dunk
FanDuel's current offer is a sports bettor's dream. With just a $10 deposit and a $5 wager, you get $200 in guaranteed bonus bets and a free NBA League Pass for three months. League Pass costs $22.99 month, so that means you're saving more than $65 for your subscription until January. When your three months are up, you have the option to renew at the monthly rate, or simply to cancel at no cost.
Now, let's compare this to an NBA League Pass free trial, which usually lasts for 7 days and doesn't come with any bonus bets. Given that you can sign up for League Pass at any time of year and almost always get a week-long free trial, it's clear why so many people are waiting until January to do so, after they've saved big by getting their first three months free with the FanDuel promo.
How to Claim the League Pass Deal
- Activate the Welcome Bonus: Click here to go to FanDuel's website and activate the welcome bonus.
- Register or Sign In: If you're new, set up an account. Existing users can log in.
- Add Funds: Deposit at least $10.
- Place Your Wager: Bet $5 on any NBA game.
- Collect Your Rewards: You'll receive your $200 in bonus bets and a discount code for three months of free NBA League Pass within 72 hours.
Eligibility
This offer is available to residents in states where online sports betting is legal and FanDuel is operational. Check the map below to see if your state qualifies.
What You Get vs. NBA League Pass Free Trial
With FanDuel's offer, you get:
- $200 in Bonus Bets: Use these in various sports to maximize your winning potential.
- 3-Month NBA League Pass: Watch live games and get insights from NBA TV.
In contrast, an NBA League Pass free trial generally offers:
- 7-Day Access: Limited time to watch games.
- No Bonus Bets: No extra incentives for betting.
Insider Tips and Tools
For the latest sports betting advice, check out Sports.RadarOnline.com, Radar Online's sports betting branch that provides game forecasting powered by Dimers.com's advanced predictive modeling. We offer free sports betting picks and use advanced analytics to help you make informed wagers.
Upcoming NBA Action
With your new League Pass, you won't want to miss Thursday's NBA action:
- Bucks vs. Sixers at 7:30 PM ET
- Lakers vs. Suns at 10:30 PM ET
Last Shot
Responsible Betting
Always bet responsibly and ensure you're betting in a legal jurisdiction. If you need help, resources like the National Council on Problem Gambling and Gamblers Anonymous are available.
