NEW DISCOUNT CODE: $5 for 3 Months of NBA League Pass, Promo Expires October 26

Let's dive into the nitty-gritty of what's up for grabs here and why it's sending waves through the basketball world.

How the Deal Plays Out:

FanDuel, a hotshot in the sports betting arena, is shooting beyond the usual crowd. Here's the play: you place a single $5 bet via their powerhouse platform. What's the trade-off? An unbelievable three-month access to NBA League Pass, topped with a hefty $200 in bonus bets. Now, let's hit the brakes for a sec — these bonus bets are entirely up to you. No pressure. The real MVP for the basketball devotees is that golden ticket to the League Pass.

Breaking Down the Savings:

Old school rules mean you'd be forking over a cool $154.99 annually for an NBA League Pass subscription — more if you're going month-to-month. FanDuel is shaking the hardwood with this promo, giving fans a courtside experience for a chunk of the season at the spare change price of just $5. Not jazzed about betting? No sweat. The fast break to your savings on the pass alone is a no-brainer, slam dunk. So, whether you're in it to place bets or purely for the love of the game, this strategy is your alley-oop to top-tier basketball without blowing the budget.

