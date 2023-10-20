NEW DISCOUNT CODE: $5 for 3 Months of NBA League Pass, Promo Expires October 26
Basketball fans across the US, brace yourselves! The kickoff to the 2023-24 NBA season just got a whole lot more interesting, as you no longer need to shell out more than $150 for an NBA League Pass subscription to watch your favorite squads. In a game-changing move, FanDuel Sportsbook is slam-dunking the old playbook, offering fans a chance to snag three months of NBA League Pass for a mere $5. Yes, you read that right! Click ➡️ here ⬅️, or any of the other promo links on this page to claim the offer, and read on for details.
Remember, this is a great deal even if you never plan to bet on sports!
While it's technically a sports betting promo, this steal of a deal is a win-win for eligible hoops fans, bettors or not. So, if you're all about that courtside action - minus the actual courtside seats - this one's for you. Whether you're wagering or just watching, get ready for an uninterrupted full-court press of basketball entertainment!
Details on the NBA League Pass Deal
Let's dive into the nitty-gritty of what's up for grabs here and why it's sending waves through the basketball world.
How the Deal Plays Out:
FanDuel, a hotshot in the sports betting arena, is shooting beyond the usual crowd. Here's the play: you place a single $5 bet via their powerhouse platform. What's the trade-off? An unbelievable three-month access to NBA League Pass, topped with a hefty $200 in bonus bets. Now, let's hit the brakes for a sec — these bonus bets are entirely up to you. No pressure. The real MVP for the basketball devotees is that golden ticket to the League Pass.
Breaking Down the Savings:
Old school rules mean you'd be forking over a cool $154.99 annually for an NBA League Pass subscription — more if you're going month-to-month. FanDuel is shaking the hardwood with this promo, giving fans a courtside experience for a chunk of the season at the spare change price of just $5. Not jazzed about betting? No sweat. The fast break to your savings on the pass alone is a no-brainer, slam dunk. So, whether you're in it to place bets or purely for the love of the game, this strategy is your alley-oop to top-tier basketball without blowing the budget.
Get the NBA League Pass discount code and $200 in bonus bets via the FanDuel promo code by clicking ➡️ here ⬅️.
Score Your NBA League Pass Deal Before 10/26: Here’s How
Ready to jump on this once-in-a-lifetime offer? Follow these steps, and you’ll be streaming slam dunks in no time. But you've got to move fast - this buzzer-beater deal is only good from 10/19 to 10/26. Here's your play-by-play!
- Activate Promo and Register: Ready to get started? Click ➡️ here ⬅️, or any other promo links sprinkled on this page. They'll zip you right over to FanDuel’s platform, where the magic happens.
- Deposit $10+: To reel in this offer, you've got to deposit a minimum of $10. But here’s the catch - you only need to wager half of that. Fair game, right?
- Shoot Your $5 Shot: Now, place a sports bet of $5 or more with your new FanDuel account. The world is your basketball court here - any sports bet you make is fair game for this promo. No nasty surprises about betting on the wrong sport or game.
- Receive the Discount Code in Your Inbox: Once you’ve taken your shot, FanDuel won’t leave you hanging. Within 72 hours, they’ll deliver an NBA League Pass discount code straight to your inbox. But that’s not all - they’ll also kick in four $50 bonus bets into your account. Talk about a winning streak!
- Post-Game Decisions: After your three-month all-access pass, you’re still running the show. Continue riding the wave of non-stop NBA action for the rest of the season, or if you’re ready to bench it, you can bow out without extra fees.
Clock's Ticking! Remember, this playbook is only valid from 10/19 to 10/26. So, lace-up, and let’s make some magic happen!
Need-to-Knows: Got questions? FanDuel’s terms and conditions have got you covered for the finer details.
Eligibility Check: If you’re a new FanDuel recruit and you’re located in a state where FanDuel dominates the court, you’re in! Just ensure you’re 21 or over. Not sure about your state? The map below has the assist!
Don't let the clock run down on this one-of-a-kind opportunity to transform your NBA season experience. It's a full-court press to the 10/26 deadline, fans!
Evaluating the Offer
This deal is nothing short of a courtside miracle, particularly for the basketball enthusiasts in New York who've side-stepped the pricier full-season commitment. Imagine unlocking an all-access pass to NBA League Pass for the cost of your everyday fast-food combo, with no strings attached to the FanDuel platform post-purchase.
Here's the real talk: For New Yorkers with hoops in their blood, this is your fast break toward an all-star season experience without draining your wallet. FanDuel's offering isn't just some fancy footwork; it's a clear-cut deal, no hidden tricks. You're essentially banking a near-free trial of premium basketball content, independent of any future bets with their platform.
So, whether you're a die-hard fan counting every point or a casual watcher on the sidelines, this is your MVP of deals. It's not just about the bets; it's about scoring big-time access to the games you live for, minus the financial sweat. And that, fellow sports fans, is a true game-changer.
Click or tap on any of the links on this page to activate the League Pass discount, including ➡️ here ⬅️.
NBA Schedule
The 2023-24 NBA commences in just a few days, on Wednesday, October 25th. Here are the games for opening night and Thursday, October 26th, which is the last day you can claim this NBA League Pass offer.
Wednesday, October 25th:
- Los Angeles Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets, 7:30 PM E.T.
- Phoenix Suns vs. Golden State Warriors, 10:00 PM E.T.
Thursday, October 25th:
- Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks, 7:00 PM E.T.
- Atlanta Hawks vs. Charlotte Hornets, 7:00 PM E.T.
- Washington Wizards vs. Indiana Pacers, 7:00 PM E.T.
- Houston Rockets vs. Orlando Magic, 7:00 PM E.T.
- Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Brooklyn Nets, 7:30 PM E.T.
- Detroit Pistons vs. Miami Heat, 7:30 PM E.T.
- Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Toronto Raptors, 7:30 PM E.T.
- Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Chicago Bulls, 8:00 PM E.T.
- New Orleans Pelicans vs. Memphis Grizzlies, 8:00 PM E.T.
- Sacramento Kings vs. Utah Jazz, 9:00 PM E.T.
- Dallas Mavericks vs. San Antonio Spurs, 9:30 PM E.T.
- Portland Trail Blazers vs. LA Clippers, 10:30 PM E.T.
Play It Safe
Absolutely, the thrill of this FanDuel deal is electrifying, but both FanDuel and RadarOnline.com are staunch supporters of responsible betting. It's pivotal to keep a level head in the game of gambling just as you would on the basketball court. Set your boundaries, dive deep into understanding the rules before you play, and keep a tight rein on those emotions. Remember, a lost bet isn't a cue to double down; it's all part of the game.
Feeling like you're in over your head? It's okay to call a timeout. Assistance is just a call away, with resources ready to coach you back to safety. New Yorkers, for example, can reach out to 1-800-GAMBLER for confidential support, or explore our comprehensive list of responsible gambling resources.
It's more than a game; it's about playing smart from the start. Enjoy the highs, understand the lows, and remember, the goal isn't just to play, but to do it responsibly. Whether you're here for the hoops or the bets, safeguarding your well-being is the top score. So, let's celebrate this fantastic offer, but as always, let's play it safe and sound.
