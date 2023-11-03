Knicks vs. Bucks Prediction, Player Props, Odds, Best Bets for NBA Today (11/3/2023)

The New York Knicks will take on the Milwaukee Bucks in an NBA matchup at Fiserv Forum on Friday. Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET.

With the likes of Jalen Brunson, Julius Randle, and Immanuel Quickley, the Knicks are aiming to beat a Bucks side that includes Damian Lillard, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Malik Beasley.

This prediction for Friday's NBA matchup between the Knicks and Bucks is from Dimers.com, a reliable source for sports betting predictions, along with our best bet of the game.

Note to anyone who has not yet subscribed to NBA League Pass for 2023-24: If you live in a state with legal online sports betting, you can get a three month NBA League Pass free trial simply by correctly betting $5 on the winner of any NBA game, including Knicks vs. Bucks. Claim the promotion below.