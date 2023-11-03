Knicks vs. Bucks Prediction, Player Props, Odds, Best Bets for NBA Today (11/3/2023)
The New York Knicks will take on the Milwaukee Bucks in an NBA matchup at Fiserv Forum on Friday. Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET.
With the likes of Jalen Brunson, Julius Randle, and Immanuel Quickley, the Knicks are aiming to beat a Bucks side that includes Damian Lillard, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Malik Beasley.
This prediction for Friday's NBA matchup between the Knicks and Bucks is from Dimers.com, a reliable source for sports betting predictions, along with our best bet of the game.
Note to anyone who has not yet subscribed to NBA League Pass for 2023-24: If you live in a state with legal online sports betting, you can get a three month NBA League Pass free trial simply by correctly betting $5 on the winner of any NBA game, including Knicks vs. Bucks. Claim the promotion below.
Explore the interactive widget below to view the latest spread, over/under, and moneyline odds and probabilities for the Knicks-Bucks game at Fiserv Forum.
Knicks vs. Bucks Betting Preview
Game Details
- Teams: New York Knicks vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- Date: Friday, November 3, 2023
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Fiserv Forum
Odds
- Spread: Knicks +6.5 (-105), Bucks -6.5 (-110)
- Moneyline: Knicks +220, Bucks -250
- Total: Over/Under 227.5 (-120/+100)
The odds and lines featured here are the best available from selected sports betting sites at the time of publication and are subject to change
Expert Prediction: Knicks vs. Bucks
Utilizing cutting-edge data analysis and advanced algorithms, Dimers has performed 10,000 simulations of Friday's Knicks vs. Bucks game.
According to Dimers' popular predictive analytics model, the Bucks are more likely to defeat the Knicks at Fiserv Forum. This prediction is based on the model giving the Bucks a 72% chance of winning the game.
Furthermore, Dimers predicts that the Bucks (-6.5) have a 51% chance of covering the spread, while the over/under total of 227.5 points has a 51% chance of staying under.
These predictions and probabilities are accurate at the time of publication but are subject to change.
Knicks vs. Bucks Best Bet
Our top pick for the Knicks vs. Bucks game on Friday is to bet on Under 227.5 points (+100).
Our expert betting advice is based on detailed modeling and valuable wagering intelligence, designed to deliver you the best possible plays.
Score Prediction for Knicks vs. Bucks
Dimers' projected final score for the New York vs. Milwaukee game on Friday has the Bucks winning 116-109.
This expert prediction is based on each team's average score following 10,000 game simulations, offering a glimpse into the potential outcome.
Knicks vs. Bucks Player Props
Prop bets present an enjoyable way to wager on the New York vs. Milwaukee matchup without necessarily betting on the outcome of the game itself.
Dimers uses the best information available to project the individual performance of key players in terms of points, assists, and rebounds.
Jalen Brunson is expected to lead the Knicks with 24 points, 3 rebounds, and 5 assists. For the Bucks, Damian Lillard is projected to have 31 points, 4 rebounds, and 7 assists.
Projected Box Scores for Knicks and Bucks
To get a better idea of how each player might impact the game, here is a breakdown of the projected box scores for both teams:
New York Knicks
- Jalen Brunson: 24 PTS, 3 REB, 5 AST
- Julius Randle: 22 PTS, 9 REB, 4 AST
- Immanuel Quickley: 17 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST
- Quentin Grimes: 11 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST
- Josh Hart: 10 PTS, 8 REB, 3 AST
Milwaukee Bucks
- Damian Lillard: 31 PTS, 4 REB, 7 AST
- Giannis Antetokounmpo: 27 PTS, 11 REB, 6 AST
- Malik Beasley: 15 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST
- Brook Lopez: 14 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST
- Khris Middleton: 11 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST
NBA Today: Knicks vs. Bucks
Get ready for Friday's game between the Knicks and Bucks in the NBA at Fiserv Forum, which is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. ET. To add an extra level of excitement, consider exploring parlay picks.
We emphasize that all of the NBA predictions in this preview are based on 10,000 data-driven simulations of the Knicks vs. Bucks matchup, and they are accurate at the time of publishing. They aim to help you make more informed choices when placing bets at online sportsbooks.
It is important to gamble responsibly and consult reliable sources for the latest and most accurate information when making online betting decisions.
If you or a loved one has questions or needs to talk to a professional about gambling, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net for more information.
About the Author
Ryan Leaver is a highly experienced sports betting digital content producer for Cipher Sports Technology Group. He boasts an impressive writing portfolio, contributing to prominent platforms like Dimers, Fox Sports, Stats Insider, and Triple M.