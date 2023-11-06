FanDuel Promo Code Turns $5 NBA Wager on Winning Pick Into NBA League Pass Free Trial & Shot At $150 in Bonus Bets
FanDuel Sportsbook has launched an exclusive sign-up deal that's perfect for sports bettors and especially alluring for NBA fans. New users who click here can bet $5 on any Moneyline and win $150 in Bonus Bets if your team is successful. Plus, you'll receive a three-month NBA League Pass, no matter the wager’s outcome.
This offer is up for grabs until December 11th. Learn everything you need to know to claim the offer below.
Why You Can't Afford To Miss This Offer
- Bonus Bets: With this promo code offer, you’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if your NBA Moneyline wager comes through, which simply means that you need to correctly pick the winner of any NBA game. These can be used across various sports, giving you more opportunities to win big.
- Free NBA League Pass: The promotion also includes a three-month NBA League Pass, allowing you to immerse yourself with NBA action.
How To Claim This FanDuel Offer
- Activate the Promotion: Click the promo link here to trigger the offer and be directed to FanDuel’s platform.
- Sign Up: Create a new FanDuel account and make an initial deposit of $10 or more.
- Place Your Bet: Bet $5 on any available NBA Moneyline market, which means picking the winner of any one NBA game.
- Win Bonus Bets: If your wager pays off, you’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets.
- Get NBA League Pass: An NBA League Pass code will be dispatched to your email, regardless of the wager’s outcome.
Where You Can Claim Your Free NBA League pass
The promotion is accessible in states where online sports betting is authorized and FanDuel operates. Check the map below to verify whether your state is eligible.
Click here to unlock the FanDuel welcome bonus today!
Everything You Get From This FanDuel NBA Promo
- NBA League Pass: Normally priced at $22.99 per month, you’ll get three months of access to stream live games, view replays, and enjoy ongoing analysis from NBA TV, within the promo terms.
- $150 in Bonus Bets: Alongside the NBA League Pass, FanDuel is also offering $150 in Bonus Bets if your Moneyline wager is successful.
Expert NBA Betting Resources
For those looking to make the most of their NBA League Pass and Bonus Bets, here are some resources:
- Understanding Moneyline Odds: Websites like Dimers.com offer in-depth guides that break down the basics of Moneyline odds.
- NBA News: Check out the latest team news from the NBA's official news feed when choosing which team to bet on.
- Injury Reports: Always consult the most recent NBA injury reports before placing a bet.
This Sunday's NBA Schedule
If you’re looking to take full advantage of your new FanDuel account this Sunday, here suggest heading to Dimers' NBA picks for the most likely winners on games such as:
- Hornets vs. Mavericks: The Mavericks have a strong chance of defeating the Hornets, according to Dimers. Consider placing your Moneyline wager on the Mavericks for this matchup.
- Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers: The Grizzlies are favored to win against the Trail Blazers, and are another solid choice for your NBA Moneyline bet.
FAQ
- Is there a FanDuel Kentucky promo code specific to residents of Kentucky?: Currently, FanDuel does not operate in Kentucky, but stay tuned for updates.
- Can existing users claim this offer?: No, this is a welcome bonus exclusively for new users who sign up through the promo link.
Conclusion
This FanDuel promo code offers a unique blend of immediate rewards and long-term NBA engagement. Whether you're new to sports betting or an NBA enthusiast, now is the perfect time to get involved. Click here to seize this limited-time offer.
Reminder
Remember that sports betting should always be fun and conducted responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, resources like the National Problem Gambling Helpline (1-800-522-4700) offer assistance.
This content, provided by FanDuel, is for promotional purposes only and is not intended as betting advice. The information included is accurate as of the publication date and is subject to change.