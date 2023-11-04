FanDuel Promo Code Turns $5 NBA Moneyline Bet Into a Free NBA League Pass & a Chance at $150 Bonus
FanDuel Sportsbook has unveiled a sign-up deal that's perfect for sports bettors and especially captivating for NBA fans. New users who click ➡️ here ⬅️ can wager $5 on any Moneyline and win $150 in Bonus Bets if your team emerges victorious. Plus, you'll receive a three-month NBA League Pass free trial, irrespective of the wager’s outcome.
This offer is up for grabs until December 11th. Learn everything you need to know to claim the offer below.
Why This Deal is a No-Brainer
- Bonus Bets: With this promo code offer, you’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if your NBA Moneyline wager is successful, which simply means that you need to correctly predict the winner of any NBA game. These can be used across various sports, giving you more opportunities to win big.
- Free NBA League Pass: The promotion also includes a three-month NBA League Pass, allowing you to dive deeper with NBA action.
How to Claim the Exclusive Offer
- Activate the Promotion: Click the promo link ➡️ here ⬅️ to activate the offer and be directed to FanDuel’s mobile app.
- Sign Up: Create a new FanDuel account and make an initial deposit of $10 or more.
- Place Your Bet: Bet $5 on any available NBA Moneyline market, which means picking the winner of any one NBA game.
- Win Bonus Bets: If your wager comes through, you’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets.
- Get NBA League Pass: An NBA League Pass code will be dispatched to your email, irrespective of the wager’s outcome.
Eligible States for FanDuel NBA League Pass Code:
The promotion is accessible in states where online sports betting is legal and FanDuel operates. Check the map below to verify whether your state is eligible.
Click ➡️ here ⬅️ to unlock the FanDuel welcome bonus today!
What You Get With the NBA League Pass Promo from FanDuel
- NBA League Pass: Normally priced at $22.99 per month, you’ll get three months of access to stream live games, view replays, and enjoy ongoing analysis from NBA TV, within the promo terms.
- $150 in Bonus Bets: Alongside the NBA League Pass, FanDuel is also offering $150 in Bonus Bets if your Moneyline wager wins.
Expert Tips and Resources
For those looking to fully utilize their NBA League Pass and Bonus Bets, here are some insights:
- Understanding Moneyline Odds: Websites like Dimers.com offer detailed guides that break down the basics of Moneyline odds.
- NBA News: Check out the latest team news from the NBA's official news feed when choosing which team to bet on.
- Injury Reports: Always consult the most recent NBA injury reports before placing a bet.
This Saturday's NBA Games
If you’re looking to take full advantage of your new FanDuel account this Saturday, here are some games to keep an eye on, with Dimers' NBA picks providing the latest probabilities of each team winning today:
- Lakers vs. Magic: The Lakers have a strong chance of defeating the Magic, according to Dimers. Check out Dimers’ Moneyline for the latest odds.
- Jazz vs. Timberwolves: The Jazz vs. Timberwolves game is another exciting game to use this offer on, with the Wolves' Anthony Edwards the main attraction.
Conclusion
Don't miss out on this unique opportunity from FanDuel. Whether you're a hardcore NBA enthusiast or a casual bettor, the promo code deal offering a free NBA League Pass and a shot at $150 in bonus bets provides an unbeatable welcome package. Remember, the promotion ends on December 11th, so click ➡️ here ⬅️ to get started with FanDuel Sportsbook now.
21+ and present in participating states. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. For more details, see the terms and conditions on the FanDuel Sportsbook website.