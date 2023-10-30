Your tip
FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5 on NBA Moneyline, Get $150 in Bonus Bets and NBA League Pass

FanDuel NBA League Pass Discount Code.

FanDuel Promo: NBA League Pass offer expires on December 11th, and is a great fit for Monday's Lakers-Kings NBA matchup.

By:

Oct. 30 2023, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

FanDuel Sportsbook has a limited-time offer: place a $5 Moneyline bet on any NBA game and earn $150 in Bonus Bets, plus a free three-month NBA League Pass. This offer is valid until December 11, 2023.

How to Claim This Offer

  1. Activate the Deal: Click ➡️ here ⬅️ to activate the promo code.
  2. Register: Open a new FanDuel account and deposit at least $10.
  3. Place Your Bet: Wager $5 on an NBA Moneyline market.
  4. Earn Bonus Bets: Win and get $150 in Bonus Bets.
  5. Receive NBA League Pass: Get a code for a free three-month NBA League Pass via email.

Eligibility:

  1. This promotion is only for new users of FanDuel Sportsbook.
  2. You must be at least 21 years old and live in a state where FanDuel operates. Check the map below to see if your state qualifies.
  3. Act fast—the offer concludes on December 11, 2023, at 11:59 PM.
FanDuel NBA League Pass Promotion Eligibility Map.

This FanDuel NBA League Pass coupon code is available in every state with legal online sports betting. Check the map to see if your state qualifies, then click the image to activate the promo and be directed to FanDuel's platform.

What's Included in the FanDuel League Pass Promo

Click ➡️ here ⬅️ to claim your NBA League Pass and $150 in Bonus Bets through FanDuel's special welcome bonus.

Expert Tips

Important Dates

  • Offer Start Date: October 27, 2023
  • Offer Expiry: December 11, 2023

Legal Reminders and Responsible Gambling

Gamble responsibly and ensure you are in a legal jurisdiction for online sports betting. For help, consult the National Council on Problem Gambling or Gamblers Anonymous.

Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to RadarOnline.com, including sports betting promo codes and bonus offers to help new players get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive a commission.

About the Author

Mac Douglass | Dimers.com

Mac Douglass is the Senior Sports Betting Editor at Cipher Sports Technology Group. In addition to covering the sports betting industry for several news sites across the US, Mac provides Formula 1 analysis and betting tips for Dimers and tennis commentary for Stats Insider.

