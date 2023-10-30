FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5 on NBA Moneyline, Get $150 in Bonus Bets and NBA League Pass
FanDuel Sportsbook has a limited-time offer: place a $5 Moneyline bet on any NBA game and earn $150 in Bonus Bets, plus a free three-month NBA League Pass. This offer is valid until December 11, 2023.
How to Claim This Offer
- Activate the Deal: Click ➡️ here ⬅️ to activate the promo code.
- Register: Open a new FanDuel account and deposit at least $10.
- Place Your Bet: Wager $5 on an NBA Moneyline market.
- Earn Bonus Bets: Win and get $150 in Bonus Bets.
- Receive NBA League Pass: Get a code for a free three-month NBA League Pass via email.
Eligibility:
- This promotion is only for new users of FanDuel Sportsbook.
- You must be at least 21 years old and live in a state where FanDuel operates. Check the map below to see if your state qualifies.
- Act fast—the offer concludes on December 11, 2023, at 11:59 PM.
What's Included in the FanDuel League Pass Promo
- NBA League Pass: Three months of access to live games and replays, within the promo terms and blackout restrictions. (Three months of NBA League Pass is usually a $68.97 value.)
- $150 in Bonus Bets: Use these bonus bets for any sport if your $5 Moneyline bet wins.
Click ➡️ here ⬅️ to claim your NBA League Pass and $150 in Bonus Bets through FanDuel's special welcome bonus.
Expert Tips
- Understanding Moneyline Odds: Check guides on websites like Dimers.com.
- NBA Updates and Injury Reports: Stay updated with the NBA’s official news feed.
- Lakers vs. Kings Odds and Predictions for 10/30
- Clippers vs. Spurs Odds and Predictions for 10/30
Important Dates
- Offer Start Date: October 27, 2023
- Offer Expiry: December 11, 2023
Legal Reminders and Responsible Gambling
Gamble responsibly and ensure you are in a legal jurisdiction for online sports betting. For help, consult the National Council on Problem Gambling or Gamblers Anonymous.
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to RadarOnline.com, including sports betting promo codes and bonus offers to help new players get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive a commission.
About the Author
Mac Douglass is the Senior Sports Betting Editor at Cipher Sports Technology Group. In addition to covering the sports betting industry for several news sites across the US, Mac provides Formula 1 analysis and betting tips for Dimers and tennis commentary for Stats Insider.