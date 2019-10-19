Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Leopard Lady In Love! Wendy Williams Flaunts Body At Restaurant Amid Dating New Man The talk show host recently introduced beau to members of her staff.

Wendy Williams showed her sexy spots in a leopard print dress on Friday night.

The day after being honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday, October 10, the talk show host was spotted leaving Catch restaurant in West Hollywood, California.

The 55-year-old mother opted for a fierce look with her wild dress and matching duster. With her pairing of black sneakers, Williams turned the sexy look into a more casual one.

Williams reached the career milestone as things are looking up in her personal life. Earlier this month, on The Wendy Williams Show, she revealed to viewers that she has introduced her new beau to her staff.

While discussing Gwyneth Paltrow‘s relationship with Brad Falchuk, she fell on the topic of people needing love and landed on her own situation.

“Did you like him enough?” she asked her producer Suzanne.

“I liked him a lot. I’m happy for you… he seems lovely,” she replied.

The star then turned to another producer who gave his nod of approval.

“Thank you. It really was like introducing him to Thanksgiving,” Williams said.

As readers know, the troubled star has thrown herself back into the dating world since filing for divorce from Kevin Hunter, her former husband of 25 years and father of her son, Kevin Hunter Jr.

Their marriage came to an end after years of his alleged cheating. Hunter allegedly had a daughter by his mistress Sharina Hudson. After learning the shocking news, Williams reportedly kicked him out of her home and has since shaded him in multiple interviews since their breakup.

As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, the lessons Williams learned from her marriage have resulted in a new list of qualifications potential mates must meet!

“He must be divorced, not separated — even though her divorce is ongoing,” a source has shared with Radar. He “must take a lie-detector test to determine if he’s ever cheated before.”

Any promising boyfriend can have kids as long as “they’re grown and have moved out.” Williams’ man must also be employed and okay with being discussed on her talk show.

The star, who is adjusting to single life, has been spotted with a few guys, including 27-year-old felon Marc Tomblin, but the only man she has actually claimed to date is a 50-year-old doctor.

“I’m not on the market anymore,” she said on her show. “I’m not in love. I don’t know how I’m doing. I’m not in love but there’s somebody that I’m crazy about.

It is unclear whether the doctor is the mystery man that Williams introduced to her team, but it can be assumed he has met all of her dating requirements.

Check out the gallery for the photos of Williams after her dinner outing, where her boyfriend wasn’t in sight.