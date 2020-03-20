Reality TV thrives on drama and taking already interesting personalities then turning up their intensity. So it should come as no surprise that many of the players in the reality TV game feel they are ready to make the jump to scripted entertainment and become real actors. It’s just learning a few lines, right? Well, not exactly. Reality TV and scripted film are two very different ball games. Just ask the likes of Lisa Rinna or Denise Richards who have successfully done both.

Ultimately, not many reality stars can seamlessly make that leap but when they do, it can be spectacular. For instance, Jamie Chung went from The Real World: San Diego to a role in the X-Men-related series The Gifted. And you can not forget about Jennifer Hudson.

Faces that might shock and surprise you are featured in this gallery. From Justin Timberlake to Jon Hamm and Emma Stone, many of today’s streaming movie stars got their break on reality TV.