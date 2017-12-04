Celebrities Strip Down! Top 10 Nude Scenes Of 2017 Exposed thumbnail

Celebrities Strip Down! Top 10 Nude Scenes Of 2017 Exposed

Jessica Biel, Keri Russell, Charlize Theron and other stars take it all off.

Celebrities stripped down in some of 2017’s most memorable entertainment scenes! Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery to see the year’s top shocking nude moments, according to Mr. Skin!
10. Coming in at the bottom of the list, comedian Amy Schumer let it all hang out in Snatched.
9. Kristen Stewart made a big change from cold vampires to hot nude scenes in Personal Shopper.
8. Nathalie Emmanuel wasn’t playing around when she flashed her breasts for HBO’s Game of Thrones.
7. Keri Russell gave viewers quite a lot to spy on when she walked away from the camera in the FX series The Americans.
6. Charlize Theron got down and dirty during her lesbian scene for Atomic Blonde.
5. Jessica Biel steamed up the screen in The Sinner.
4. Alison Brie showcased her assets during her very first nude scene in GLOW.
3. Fans were gushing over this scene of Natalie Krill pleasuring herself with a faucet in Below Her Mouth.
2. Lily James displayed her chest in The Exception.
1. Christina Ricci took the top spot when she stripped totally naked for the Amazon series Z: the Beginning of Everything.

