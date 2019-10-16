Angry Baby Mama? 'TMOG' Star Cheyenne 'Accepted' Cory & Girlfriend's Pregnancy, He Says

All the drama about the new child caught on MTV cameras!

October 16, 2019
Angry baby mama?

Cory Wharton dropped the bombshell that his girlfriend, Taylor Selfridge, is pregnant, and he also revealed how his baby mama is handling the news.

The Teen Mom OG star didn’t find out he was the father of Cheyenne Floyd’s daughter until the baby was six months old.

This time around he knew right away that Taylor was pregnant and revealed how the mother of his daughter reacted.

“She accepted the news,” Cory said about Cheyenne’s reaction on Instagram Live after Us Weekly broke the news that they were expecting together.

Cory said that Cheyenne didn’t explode when she found out. “There wasn’t a big ‘get out of my house,’” he said about her reaction.

Scroll through the gallery for more details about Cory and Taylor’s pregnancy news and find out if MTV is filming the new baby drama.