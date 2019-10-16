Angry Baby Mama? 'TMOG' Star Cheyenne 'Accepted' Cory & Girlfriend's Pregnancy, He Says

Cory said that Cheyenne didn’t explode when she found out. “There wasn’t a big ‘get out of my house,’” he said about her reaction.
Cheyenne had a mature reaction to the news that Taylor was having Cory’s baby, he said in his Instagram Live video.
“Honestly, from day one [she] was supportive,” Cory admitted about his daughter Ryder’s mother’s feelings on the news that he was going to be a father again.
Cory said Cheyenne’s reaction to the baby news was a relief. “[I’m] thankful for that,” he said.
Taylor agreed with Cory, saying “She was fine,” regarding Cheyenne learning about her pregnancy.
Cory revealed that MTV was capturing all the drama.
“I think we’re filming right now,” he said on the video and flipped the camera around to show the MTV crew with cameras in their hands.
Cory confirmed that he and pregnant Taylor would be on Teen Mom.
“That’s going to give you guys an inside look on our journey,” Cory said about filming the pregnancy.
Cory and Taylor were thrilled to film their baby news for MTV.
Cory said MTV filmed them telling the network and telling Cheyenne the baby news “for the first time on Teen Mom.”
The proud papa said during his Instagram Live this was going to be an amazing season of TMOG.
“I definitely think you guys should tune in,” Cory said. “It’s going to be more exciting than Teen Mom 2 this season.”
Ryder was "the first one" the couple told about the pregnancy, according to Us Weekly. "We just made sure that she’s been a part of it ever since we found out," he said. "She’s so happy in her own world. She's playing doctor right now! She’s unbothered."
"She's super excited" to be a big sister, Cory said. "She's going to love it!"
Tears
Cory said he was planning to be in the room when Taylor gave birth. "I’m excited. I know I’m going to cry. It's going to be a heavy moment.”
