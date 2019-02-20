Who Is Blake Schreck? Everything To Know About 'RHONJ' Star Teresa's 'New Man'

Who Is Blake Schreck? Everything To Know About 'RHONJ' Star Teresa's 'New Man'

Who Is Blake Schreck? Everything To Know About 'RHONJ' Star Teresa's 'New Man' Hand-holding hunk is just 26 & lives 9 miles from Giudice's Jersey mansion.

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice was caught holding hands with a hunky young guy and RadarOnline.com has the exclusive details about her mystery man. The two packed on the PDA in Miami over President’s Day weekend and Radar obtained exclusive photos of them getting frisky together. But who is the young man that she couldn’t let go of? Click through the gallery for exclusive details about Teresa’s new guy.

For the latest Teen Mom news subscribe to our podcast ‘Teen Mom Time’ below!



