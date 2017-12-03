Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello Hit Up Christmas Party In Matching Outfits – See The Photos thumbnail

Sofia Vergara and her husband Joe Manganiello wore matching outfits to a Christmas bash this weekend. And RadarOnline.com has all the details as the happy couple enjoyed some 'festive fun' – click to find out more.

Sofia, 45, and Joe, 40 dressed in matching black outfits for pal Jennifer Klein's birthday party in Brentwood on Saturday.

True Blood hunk Joe wore a black skull sweater with dark jeans and shoes as he strutted his stuff.

Modern Family star Sofia looked glamorous in a long black dress with matching heels as the pair held hands before entering the party.

The couple got married in Florida on November 21, 2015, after only dating for 6 months.

Sofia had previously engaged to Nick Loeb and the pair has gotten involved in a messy legal battle over frozen embryos they made together.

The bombshell actress admitted recently her husband loves to play Dungeons And Dragons.

The curvy star also admitted it was hard for her to exercise because of her large boobs.

