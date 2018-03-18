Shannen Doherty’s Hair Grows Back As She Wins Cancer Battle – See The Photos thumbnail

GETTING BETTER

Shannen Doherty’s Hair Grows Back As She Wins Cancer Battle – See The Photos

Former Beverly Hills 90210 star goes grocery shopping with her husband.

By
Posted on
Shannen Doherty is continuing to recover from cancer. The former Beverly Hills 90210 star was spotted out on a groceries run with her husband. RadarOnline.com has all the details – click through images for more.
Doherty, 46, is looking in great shape after her two years battle with breast cancer.
The actress was spotted out with her husband Kurt Iswarienko buying groceries in Malibu, California, smiling and laughing together.
Her hair appears to have grown back after she had to undergo chemo, radiation treatment and a mastectomy during her fight with the disease.
Shannen dressed casual in jeans and a sweatshirt with white sneakers and no make-up for her trip.
It has been reported she is gearing up to make her debut on the small screen adaptation of Heathers TV on March 7. The Memphis native was a lead in the 1989 dark comedy playing the role of Veronica Sawye.
Shannen has deemed herself fit enough to tackle the role which will be around for a three-episodes according to reports.

Comments