ScarJo Makes Public Debut With BF Colin Jost, Months After Divorce From Baby Daddy!

Scarlett Johansson
and boyfriend Colin Jost
just made their public debut as a couple, months after rumors of their romance came to light! The gorgeous duo – has been secretly dating for quite some time now, and knew each other as friends for years before sparks started flying. While the actress finalized her divorce from Romain Dauriac just this year, it seems she’s more than ready to move on with her new man! Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery to see the photos of the happy couple.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Scarlett Johansson, 33, has been very quiet about her steamy romance
with Saturday Night Live
star Colin Jost, 35. While pals have said the two are very much in love, they had chosen not to put their relationship under the Hollywood spotlight – until now!
They may not be very verbal about their love, but a picture says a thousand words!
The Ghost In The Shell star stunned in a flashy red dress as she arrived with her beau to the Museum of Natural History 2017 Gala.
He looked dapper in a classic tux as he wrapped his hands around his leading lady.
This past October, after remaining low-key for months, Johansson and Jost were caught on a romantic date in NYC. They arrived together at an SNL after party in TAO and left together after the celebration
.
Days after they finally confirmed their relationship, Jost was seen arriving solo at the Emmys. When asked about Johansson, he said, “She’s wonderful – she’s working, so otherwise, she’d be here.”
Colin Jost apparently spends a great deal of time with his girlfriend’s baby daughter, as he’s partly moved into the actress’ NYC home. “He’s moved a bunch of his stuff into Scarlett’s place, and she’s given him a key,” a source told Radar
.
The source also claimed that the two have moved at lightning-speed when it comes to their relationship, and while “Scarlett wasn’t planning on getting serious so soon,” hunky beau “Colin’s swept her off her feet!” What do you think of their first official outing as a couple? Let us know in the comments below.
