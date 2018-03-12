So Exposed! Sarah Hyland Flashes Nipple, Bare Thighs In Tiny Party Dress

Sarah Hyland is usually more nerdy-chic than Hollywood-sexy, but this Sunday, the actress showed off more skin than ever during an outing in West Hollywood! Click through RadarOnline.com's gallery to see the photos of the slim brunette's mini dress nip slip and shocking wardrobe malfunction! Photo credit: BACKGRID

Sarah Hyland, 27, went nearly nude during a late-night outing in West Hollywood this Sunday. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Dressed in a flashy black sequin mini dress, the Modern Family star flashed her nipple and bare thighs as she stepped out to dinner at Delilah. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Wells Adams's famous girlfriend is known for her relaxed style and low-key attitude, but as she went out for a late bite following the iHeartRadio awards, she looked like a wild Hollywood party girl! Photo credit: BACKGRID

Hyland seemed to want to avoid the cameras as she and a friend went out for a post-party dinner. Photo credit: BACKGRID

She even wore glasses and an exasperated expression — though her nip slip was the true focus of the evening. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Her makeup looked a bit smudged and her hair was curled up into a low bun, as she attempted to have a relaxing evening. Photo credit: BACKGRID

As Radar previously reported, Hyland faced a horrific nude photo leak in 2017, when her devices were hacked. At the time, images of what appeared to be Hyland kissing her boyfriend while nude circled the internet, making her worst nightmare come true Photo credit: BACKGRID