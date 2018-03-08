Is Ryan Edwards In Rehab Again? ‘Teen Mom OG’ Dad’s Wife Mackenzie Tells All

Mackenzie is telling all exclusively to RadarOnline.com. Ryan Edwards has maintained his sobriety on the current season of Teen Mom OG, but is he still free of drugs when cameras stopped rolling? After a shocking report accused Edwards of relapsing, his wifeis telling all exclusively to RadarOnline.com. Photo credit: MTV

In a Teen Mom chat group, a user claimed to have “insider information” about Edwards. “He failed a court-ordered drug test for meth and various types of pills last Friday morning (March 2) thus his visitation is getting denied,” the “insider” claimed, adding he tried to use synthetic urine. He then allegedly checked into rehab on March 3 Photo credit: MTV

But that’s not all, as the “insider” also claimed Mackenzie lost temporary custody of her son Hudson to her ex-husband Zach Stephens as a result. Photo credit: MTV

Mackenzie exclusively told Radar of the rumors, “It’s not true at all. He’s right here next to me.” Photo credit: MTV

She also confirmed he was at the Teen Mom OG reunion show taping on Saturday, March 3. Hamilton County Court confirmed to Radar that there are no new filings in Mackenzie’s custody case with her ex-husband Photo credit: MTV

Edwards checked into rehab for heroin abuse after he was caught on camera driving high on Xanax to his wedding to Mackenzie. In the shocking scene, he was seen slurring his words and falling asleep at the wheel Photo credit: MTV

On the current season, Bookout has refused to let him watch their 9-year-old son Bentley alone until he passes a drug test. Edwards has yet to take the test on the show.