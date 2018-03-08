Radar Online participates in various affiliate marketing programs, which means we may get paid commissions on editorially chosen products purchased through our links to retailer sites.
Is Ryan Edwards In Rehab Again? ‘Teen Mom OG’ Dad’s Wife Mackenzie Tells All
1
of
9
1 of 9
Ryan Edwards has maintained his sobriety on the current season of Teen Mom OG, but is he still free of drugs when cameras stopped rolling? After a shocking report accused Edwards of relapsing, his wife Mackenzie is telling all exclusively to RadarOnline.com.
Photo credit: MTV
2 of 9
In a Teen Mom chat group, a user claimed to have “insider information” about Edwards. “He failed a court-ordered drug test for meth and various types of pills last Friday morning (March 2) thus his visitation is getting denied,” the “insider” claimed, adding he tried to use synthetic urine. He then allegedly checked into rehab on March 3.
Photo credit: MTV
3 of 9
But that’s not all, as the “insider” also claimed Mackenzie lost temporary custody of her son Hudson to her ex-husband Zach Stephens as a result.
Photo credit: MTV
4 of 9
Mackenzie exclusively told Radar of the rumors, “It’s not true at all. He’s right here next to me.”
On the current season, Bookout has refused to let him watch their 9-year-old son Bentley alone until he passes a drug test. Edwards has yet to take the test on the show.
9 of 9
What do you think of the rumors? Tell us in the comments! We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.
Ryan Edwards has maintained his sobriety on the current season of Teen Mom OG, but is he still free of drugs when cameras stopped rolling? After a shocking report accused Edwards of relapsing, his wife Mackenzie is telling all exclusively to RadarOnline.com.
Photo credit: MTV
In a Teen Mom chat group, a user claimed to have “insider information” about Edwards. “He failed a court-ordered drug test for meth and various types of pills last Friday morning (March 2) thus his visitation is getting denied,” the “insider” claimed, adding he tried to use synthetic urine. He then allegedly checked into rehab on March 3.
Photo credit: MTV
But that’s not all, as the “insider” also claimed Mackenzie lost temporary custody of her son Hudson to her ex-husband Zach Stephens as a result.
Photo credit: MTV
Mackenzie exclusively told Radar of the rumors, “It’s not true at all. He’s right here next to me.”
On the current season, Bookout has refused to let him watch their 9-year-old son Bentley alone until he passes a drug test. Edwards has yet to take the test on the show.
What do you think of the rumors? Tell us in the comments! We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.