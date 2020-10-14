Roman Holiday: Inside Lily James and Dominic West's Romantic Italy Trip The actors sparked romance rumors after cozying up on vacation.

More details have emerged about Lily James and Dominic West‘s romantic Italy trip days after they were spotted cozying up in Rome on Sunday, October 11.

The Affair actor, 50 — who is married to Catherine FitzGerald — went for a scooter ride around the city before stopping for lunch at a nearby restaurant where West was photographed kissing the Cinderella star, 31, according to photos obtained by The New York Post’s Page Six. He wore a button-down shirt paired with black jeans while she opted for a floral dress for their outing. They both sported face masks and West was photographed without his wedding ring.

“[He] couldn’t resist kissing her neck and stroking her,” a witness told the newspaper. “They really knocked back a lot of wine and Lily looked a bit worse for wear.”

After finishing up their meal, the pair visited the Chiesa di Sant’Ignazio church where the insider reported, “Dominic placed his hand on Lily’s butt.”

The pair, who is set to star as father and daughter in the upcoming BBC One miniseries The Pursuit of Love, stayed at Rome’s Hotel De La Ville for two nights, according to Page Six‘s sources. The luxurious hotel has a panoramic view of Rome and is within walking distance of the Spanish Steps, which they drove past during their scooter ride.

After their romp around Rome, sources saw James and West “brazenly making out” at the Leonardo da Vinci airport before flying home. Once photos of their romantic weekend surfaced online, insiders told Page Six that FitzGerald was “devastated.”

Despite her apparent devastation, the landscape designer, 49, posed with her husband for photographers outside their home in Wiltshire, England on Tuesday, October 13.

“Our marriage is strong and we’re very much still together,” the couple bizarrely wrote in a note they handed to reporters. “Thank you.”

West and FitzGerald wed in June 2010 and share four children together. West also fathers one daughter with his ex-girlfriend Polly Astor.

The actor has addressed extramarital relationships in past interviews.

“I think women should be more indulgent of affairs,” he told London’s Evening Standard in 2016. “I really do. It’s daft to kick someone out over a fling. Isn’t it? Everyone should turn a blind eye to men’s behavior between the ages of 40 and 50. Let it all blow over.”