Red Hot! Jeannie Mai’s Sexy Selfies

Jeannie Mai’s vibrant personality and refreshing honesty has made her a breakout star as cohost of The Real. Her seriously sexy selfies have helped her build her Instagram following up to 2 million people … and counting!

“When you feel stronger about yourself, you feel sexier,” she said, while promoting her new Kin Community web-series, Hello Hunnay. Whether she is glammed up on the red carpet, showing off her hot bod at the beach or even snapping a picture of her post-workout glow, Mai is setting Instagram on fire.

Mai admitted that her self-confidence took a hit while in the midst of divorcing her husband of 10 years, Freddy Harteis. She revealed on The Real that he was expecting a baby with someone else, before they had even divorced. “You wake up with a rock in your heart and you feel like you can’t really make it through the day because it’s just so heavy,” she said.

Luckily, Mai has gotten her groove back and is currently dating rapper Jeezy. She is also embracing her curvier figure. She revealed that she has started a new diet and exercise plan and has gained 17 pounds — and loves showing it off.

“Reading my story, and others like it, they’ve come to the realization that being strong is sexy and they want to get there, too,” she said.