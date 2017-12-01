Olivia Wilde Shows Off Sexy Beach Body On Romantic Getaway With Husband Jason

Jason Sudekis. The love-struck duo was all smiles while splashing around the ocean waves in Hawaii. During the adorable day date, the House star showed off her flawless figure in a black one-piece swimsuit. Could these two look any happier? Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery to see the latest photos. Olivia Wilde was just spotted looking toned and stunning while on a beach vacation with husband. The love-struck duo was all smiles while splashing around the ocean waves in Hawaii. During the adorable day date, the House star showed off her flawless figure in a black one-piece swimsuit. Could these two look any happier? Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery to see the latest photos. Photo credit: MEGA

Actress Olivia Wilde, 33, and actor Jason Sudekis, 42, married in 2011, and are still more in love than ever! Photo credit: MEGA

During their honeymoon-like vacation in Hawaii, the duo was pictured playing around in the ocean while joined by pals in the tropical beach. Photo credit: MEGA

The famous duo reportedly extended their Thanksgiving vacation and decided stay and relax on the secluded island for a few more days before returning to the real world. Photo credit: MEGA

For their getaway , Wilde and Sudekis were joined by their two young children and other loved ones. Photo credit: MEGA

Wilde looked slim and sexy despite having given birth to her daughter Daisy just last year. Photo credit: MEGA

They were seen playing around with paddleboards and tanning on the quiet beach. Photo credit: MEGA