Olivia Newton-John Dazzles Onstage In First Live Show After Beating Cancer

Olivia Newton-John dazzled her fans on Friday, March 2, as she performed onstage in her first live show after beating cancer for a second time. The singer who churned out such hits as "Let's Get Physical" and "I Honestly Love You," and starred in the movie Grease opposite John Travolta in her heyday, looked years younger than 69. Making the concert even more impressive was that Newton-John has gone through two bouts of cancer. Scroll down Radar's gallery for more! Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner

The singer hit the stage in Santa Rosa, Calif., on Friday, March 2, while hosting "An Evening With Olivia Newton-John" at Luther Burbank Center. Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner

You would have never known Newton-John had been ill! She underwent a partial mastectomy for a tumor in her breast when she was just 43 years old. In May, she announced that breast cancer had come back and had "metastasized to the sacrum," the singer's announcement stated Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner

The Australian-raised star wore rhinestone cowgirl style garb at her concert. Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner

The crowd cheered for the songstress who has succeeded in both music and film. Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner

Newton-John sported a tousled blonde bob at her gig. She recently told Closer after her illness," I am no longer in pain and happy to say I am working again. When I get to sing the songs I love, it's like a gift. Being on the road with my band has been healing for me." Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner

Her husband John Easterling, 65, and her daughter Chloe Lattanzi, 31, have been by her side all the way. Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner