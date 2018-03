Olivia Newton-John Dazzles Onstage In First Live Show After Beating Cancer

9 of 9

"I feel amazing. I have a cancer wellness center in Australia that bears my name," she told reporters after judging at Dancing with the Stars. "I'm very proud and grateful for that so I put all my passion into funding the wellness programs so that other people going through cancer can have those healing experiences." We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.

Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner