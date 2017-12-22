Mary Elizabeth Winstead Caught Sneaking Out Of Ewan McGregor’s Home After Sexy Sleepover!

Mary Elizabeth Winstead
and Ewan McGregor
just cannot get enough of each other – and they don’t care who knows it! This Thursday morning, the Fargo
actress was caught sneaking out of her married boyfriend’s Los Angeles home. What does wife Eve Mavrakis
have to say about this? Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery to see the steamy photos.
Ewan McGregor may still be married to Eve Mavrakis, but he sure is getting serious with co-star lover Mary Elizabeth Winstead!
As Radar readers know, McGregor, 46, ditched his wife of 22 years this May, after he allegedly told her he was madly in love with Winstead, 32.
An insider also claimed that the biggest struggle has been seeing their four daughters struggle with the news.
The story of McGregor and Winstead’s romance erupted after the duo was spotted kissing back in October inside a London café.
Ever since, McGregor and Winstead have been caught on various romantic dates around town, with sources even claiming they actually share a home together!
