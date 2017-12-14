Inside Leonardo DiCaprio’s Secret Date With Supermodel Elizabeth Turner

Leonardo DiCaprio has hit a new low! The Wolf of Wall Street star is a dog when it comes to dating — he’s keeping all of his cuties on the down low! Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery to find out more. has hit a new low! The Wolf of Wall Street star is a dog when it comes to dating — he’s keeping all of his cuties on the down low! Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery to find out more. Photo credit: BACKGRID

RadarOnline.com caught undercover lover DiCaprio, 43, slip out from a hush-hush dinner date with supermodel Elizabeth Turner, 25, on Dec. 2. Photo credit: BACKGRID

After wining and dining Turner at Santa Monica hot spot Giorgio Baldi, An eyewitness — who looked on in disbelief and snapped Radar’s exclusive photos — said DiCaprio went through a manic series of maneuvers to ensure no one saw the two in public. Photo credit: BACKGRID

While the Catch Me If You Can con casually strolled down the street to fetch his vehicle, Turner stood shivering at the valet stand on a chilly L.A. night in a low-cut jumpsuit. She was forced to then click-clack around the corner — in stiletto heels — to be picked up in secrecy Photo credit: BACKGRID

“Obviously he’s ridiculously private about his romances, but this is a shameless low even for him,” an onlooker said of DiCaprio, who drove his SUV in the direction of the Pacific Coast Highway, making Turner slog several blocks before he pulled over and allowed her to get in the car. Photo credit: BACKGRID

“He treats Elizabeth like an assistant and makes her leave restaurants separately on dinner dates so no one sees them together,” a source claimed. “He’s paranoid — and he probably doesn’t want his other girlfriends to know who else he’s seeing. Leo likes the models but he doesn’t seem to have a lot of respect for them.” Photo credit: BACKGRID

Word on the street is DiCaprio also has the hots for Odessa Adlon, 18, even though she has been going out with Jaden Smith, 19 — but she’s only one of many! “He usually has half a dozen women on his list at a time,” an insider noted. “He can juggle well because his heart doesn’t seem to be in it. It’s all ego with Leo. His affairs can last a few months or a few days, depending on his mood.” Photo credit: BACKGRID

“It’s no wonder he tries to keep them in the dark about each other,” said the insider. “Sooner or later, one or two wise up and dump him, but Leo will usually have a replacement waiting and willin Photo credit: BACKGRID