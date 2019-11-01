Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

MSNBC anchor Stephanie Ruhle hosted an epic Halloween party for 250 children in New York City and RadarOnline.com has photos from the fun night.

Ruhle, the host of the iHeartMedia’s MODERN RUHLES podcast, invited the children to a party on her block on Oct. 31.

She partnered with Robin Hood Foundation CEO Wes Moore and the Harlem Dream School to host the students.

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio, his wife First Lady Chirlane McCray and NBC’s Al Roker joined in on the fun.

The children enjoyed costumes by Party City, were treated to Shake Shack burgers and fries, danced to music by Z-100’s DJ DRAMOS and chowed down on snacks by GRISTEDES. Bloomberg Philanthropies and Panera were also sponsors of the night.

