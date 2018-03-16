Mel B’s Former Nanny Shows Nipples Amid Battle Over Claims She Had Threesome With Ex thumbnail

RadarOnline participates in various affiliate marketing programs, which means we may get paid commissions on editorially chosen products purchased through our links to retailer sites.

Too Rude!

Mel B’s Former Nanny Shows Nipples Amid Battle Over Claims She Had Threesome With Ex

See the raunchy photos of Lorraine Gilles in see-through top with no bra.

By
Posted on
Mel B’s Former Nanny Shows Nipples Amid Battle Over Claims She Had Threesome With Ex thumbnail
View gallery 8
Coleman-Rayner

RadarOnline participates in various affiliate marketing programs, which means we may get paid commissions on editorially chosen products purchased through our links to retailer sites.

Mel B’s Former Nanny Shows Nipples Amid Battle Over Claims She Had Threesome With Ex
1 of 8
Mel B’s former nanny Lorraine Gilles put on a racy display in Los Angeles by sporting a sheer vest. The scandal-plagued German national was seen strutting her stuff through Beverly Hills. RadarOnline.com has all the details – click through the images.

Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner

Scandal hit nanny Lorraine Gilles joked that she ‘might’ go and see The Spice Girls reunion concert.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Gilles – who reportedly had a threesome with Mel B, 42, and her former husband Stephen Belafonte – turned heads in Beverly Hills.

Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner

Gilles wore her blonde hair short with a see through tan vest, skinny jeans with high heels. 

Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner

The ex-nanny filed for divorce from her husband of 17 months, tech entrepreneur Michael Bleau, last Thursday. 

Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner

And the 26-year-old German national revealed that she was doing ‘ok’ a week after her filing.

Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner

Gilles recently shaved her head, but remarked how it is already growing back - met Mel, 42, and Stephen, also 42, in Los Angeles when she was only 18 years old.

Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner

Mel B claimed Gilles had an affair with Belafonte and even become pregnant by him. Her legal team quickly answered the claims with a lawsuit for defamation against the performer. They claimed she had a sexual relationship with both her and Belafonte, before leaving their employment shortly before the final breakdown of their marriage.

Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner

Comments