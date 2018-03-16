RadarOnline participates in various affiliate marketing programs, which means we may get paid commissions on editorially chosen products purchased through our links to retailer sites.
Mel B’s Former Nanny Shows Nipples Amid Battle Over Claims She Had Threesome With Ex
1
of
8
1 of 8
Mel B’s former nannyLorraine Gillesput on a racy display in Los Angeles by sporting a sheer vest.
The scandal-plagued German national was seen strutting her stuff through Beverly Hills.
RadarOnline.com has all the details – click through the images.
Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner
2 of 8
Scandal hit nanny Lorraine Gilles joked that she ‘might’ go and see The Spice Girls reunion concert.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
3 of 8
Gilles – who reportedly had a threesome with Mel B, 42, and her former husbandStephen Belafonte– turned heads in Beverly Hills.
The ex-nanny filed for divorce from her husband of 17 months, tech entrepreneur Michael Bleau, last Thursday.
Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner
6 of 8
And the 26-year-old German national revealed that she was doing ‘ok’ a week after her filing.
Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner
7 of 8
Gilles recently shaved her head, but remarked how it is already growing back - met Mel, 42, and Stephen, also 42, in Los Angeles when she was only 18 years old.
Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner
8 of 8
Mel B claimed Gilles had an affair with Belafonte and even become pregnant by him. Her legal team quickly answered the claims with a lawsuit for defamation against the performer. They claimed she had a sexual relationship with both her and Belafonte, before leaving their employment shortly before the final breakdown of their marriage.
Mel B’s former nannyLorraine Gillesput on a racy display in Los Angeles by sporting a sheer vest.
The scandal-plagued German national was seen strutting her stuff through Beverly Hills.
RadarOnline.com has all the details – click through the images.
Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner
Scandal hit nanny Lorraine Gilles joked that she ‘might’ go and see The Spice Girls reunion concert.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
Gilles – who reportedly had a threesome with Mel B, 42, and her former husbandStephen Belafonte– turned heads in Beverly Hills.
The ex-nanny filed for divorce from her husband of 17 months, tech entrepreneur Michael Bleau, last Thursday.
Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner
And the 26-year-old German national revealed that she was doing ‘ok’ a week after her filing.
Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner
Gilles recently shaved her head, but remarked how it is already growing back - met Mel, 42, and Stephen, also 42, in Los Angeles when she was only 18 years old.
Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner
Mel B claimed Gilles had an affair with Belafonte and even become pregnant by him. Her legal team quickly answered the claims with a lawsuit for defamation against the performer. They claimed she had a sexual relationship with both her and Belafonte, before leaving their employment shortly before the final breakdown of their marriage.