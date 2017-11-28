She Partied Like Prince Harry! Inside Meghan Markle’s Wild College Days

Prince Harry's bride, Meghan Markle was better known for her wild ways than her regal demeanor! Click throughRadarOnline.com's gallery of exclusive photos to find out more about what the actress was like while a college student in Chicago. Long before she was set to become's bride,was better known for her wild ways than her regal demeanor! Click throughRadarOnline.com's gallery of exclusive photos to find out more about what the actress was like while a college student in Chicago.

But during the years before, when she was under the legal drinking age, she pulled some sneaky moves that make her a perfect match for Britain's party-loving royal, a source claims. http://radaronline.com/photos/prince-harry-meghan-markle-relationship-secrets/ Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner

Californian Markle was known by her real name, Rachel Markle, back in the early 2000s when she attended Northwestern, where she double-majored in theatre and international relations. Photo credit: Getty Images

She was a fresh-faced ambitious young woman who already had her sights set on making it in Hollywood, and would often sneak off for secret auditions for TV commercials. Photo credit: Getty Images

But she still found time to let her hair down in the Windy City, in between studies at the prestigious acting establishment that's also shaped the careers of David Schwimmer, Warren Beatty, Stephen Colbert, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Zach Braff, to name a few. Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner

One former student claimed to to Radar: "Meghan had a fake ID during her time at university and told us about it when she visited the campus in 2014. She said she used it to drink at The Keg, which was a popular student bar for years, and she also got a job at a club in the city." Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner

"You can get two fake IDs for about $100 in Chicago, it's a bit sketchy and not everyone has one," said the former student. "She seems like the perfect modern princess now, but she lived university life like most teenagers and was really popular on campus . Everyone talks about her going here." Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner

The Keg of Evanston later lost its liquor license after management had a tumultuous time wrangling with city officials over underage drinking. "It was a sh** hole, full of underage girls drinking and crazy boys starting fights," former general manager Chris Nora claimed to Radar. Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner

When she wasn't studying, auditioning for roles, or partying in bars, she was down at the local Burger King, which caused her to pile on weight in her first year of university. Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner

In an interview with the North by Northwestern during her 2014 return, Markle said: "It's surreal being back because I haven't been back since I graduated and as I am walking around I remember things like the schlep of getting to South Campus from up north. The 24-hour Burger King also definitely helped me put on the Freshman Fifteen." Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner

Markle also spent plenty of time with her sorority crowd, Kappa Kappa Gamma, but instead of focusing on sisterhood, it has been criticized on greekrank.com in countless negative comments over the years. Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner