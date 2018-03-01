Wannabe Marilyn? Skinny Mama June Channels Monroe In Racy New Photoshoot!

Marilyn Monroe’s iconic scene in The Seven Year Itch. Mama June was totally feeling herself on her latest From Not To Hot photo shoot for We TV! The now slim reality star was pictured posing in a flowy white dress, red lipstick and curly blonde locks, mimicking’s iconic scene in The Seven Year Itch. Photo credit: Getty Images/WeTV

Mama June is hot hot hot in her latest Marilyn Monroe-inspired photo shoot! Photo credit: Getty Images

The reality star – who slimmed down for her popular new show – posed in an elegant white dress much like that of the iconic Hollywood actress. Photo credit: WeTV

She smiled and looked sultry for the cameras in a photo shoot that is set to be featured on an upcoming episode of Mama June: From Not To Hot. Photo credit: WeTV

As Radar readers know, June, 38, has been battling a scary health crisis ever since she had to get eye surgery after losing her sight. Photo credit: WeTV

She’s also been struggling with what to do now that daughter Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon has welcomed her first child.

Despite the ongoing reality drama in her life, Mama June seemed in high spirits during her latest sexy photo shoot. Photo credit: Getty Images