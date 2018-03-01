Wannabe Marilyn? Skinny Mama June Channels Monroe In Racy New Photoshoot!

Mama June
was totally feeling herself on her latest From Not To Hot
photo shoot for We TV! The now slim reality star was pictured posing in a flowy white dress, red lipstick and curly blonde locks, mimicking Marilyn Monroe
’s iconic scene in The Seven Year Itch
.
Photo credit: Getty Images/WeTV
Mama June is hot hot hot in her latest Marilyn Monroe-inspired photo shoot!
Photo credit: Getty Images
The reality star – who slimmed down for her popular new show – posed in an elegant white dress much like that of the iconic Hollywood actress.
She smiled and looked sultry for the cameras in a photo shoot that is set to be featured on an upcoming episode of Mama June: From Not To Hot.
As Radar readers know, June, 38, has been battling a scary health crisis ever since she had to get eye surgery after losing her sight.
She’s also been struggling with what to do now that daughter Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon has welcomed her first child.
Despite the ongoing reality drama in her life, Mama June seemed in high spirits during her latest sexy photo shoot.
Photo credit: Getty Images
How do you think she looked in her Marilyn Monroe attire? Sound off in the comments below.
