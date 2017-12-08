‘Keep Praying!’ Lindsey Harrison’s Premature Babies Fighting For Their Lives In NICU

Jackson and Paisley at only 29 weeks pregnant on October 26, she has been updating fans on their condition. 16 and Pregnant star Lindsey Harrison is living every mother’s worst nightmare. After giving birth to her twinsandat only 29 weeks pregnant on October 26, she has been updating fans on their condition.

Her daughter was diagnosed with a Staph Infection at only 10 days old. “They are doing a spinal tap now on her to see if it’s moved into her spine and caused meningitis,” the caption read. “She’s also getting a blood transfusion. Please, please, please say a prayer for her.”

She then revealed that her daughter did have meningitis and that her son has been diagnosed with it as well on November 7. “The antibiotics are not working," she wrote. "They are giving her stronger doses and different kinds in hopes they can kill the infection within the next day or two. Thankfully the meningitis hasn't gone to her brain or heart. Jackson - has now been diagnosed with E.Coli & Staph infection that has turned into meningitis as well. They are doing a head & heart ultra sound on him to see if it's gone to either places. I can't even put into words how we are feeling right now. Our hearts hurt. We are angry. We feel broken. I don't understand why our babies have to go through this. Please keep praying.”

On November 10, she revealed that the Staph and E.Coli are no longer in his blood stream! But they didn’t receive the same good news for Paisley, as her blood continued to test positive. “Doctors are really praying the antibiotics will start working soon, but having 7 days of positive blood cultures is uncommon and not good,” she wrote. “They are worried about her liver now & she may need a possible surgery. Staying extremely hopeful that she doesn’t. Good news is she’s been tolerating her feedings great and has moved up to 20ml.

Harrison, who is also mother to daughter Aniyah, shared on November 15 that Paisey finally tested negative for meningitis. But unfortunately, the good news ended there. “They found a blood clot in her main portal,” she revealed. “Doctors are rushing to figure out the exact issues and treatment plans as a liver typically doesn’t start to show signs of failure until 60 days from day of birth. So they are working promptly to figure everything out before the 60 days so that won’t happen. Paisley’s case is so rare that the infectious disease specialists are writing a story on her to warn Doctors around the world since she may be the only baby in the world that’s had a blood culture remain positive for as long as hers did and have to be treated with this certain antibiotics. Because of the severity of her infection she has to remain on antibiotics for 4-6 weeks. They also found possible signs of pneumonia in her lungs.”

On November 20, Paisley was sedated so doctors could take an MRI of her liver. “They think she has biliary atresia,” she wrote. “It’s an extremely serious health condition that could ruin her liver. If she does have it they only have about 2 weeks to try to surgically fix the biliary atresia before it becomes too late.

Over the weekend, Harrison explained that she was able to hold her twins together for the first time. “This was the first interaction they had with each other since they were inside of me,” she wrote. “I was also told they are almost certain Paisley will be transported to Houston to be seen by a liver specialist. Her case is so complex. I’m praying Jackson was able to give her some strength and love that she needed that only he could of given her.”

Unfortunately, Paisley was diagnosed with the liver condition. “He said Paisley would need to be transported to Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston immediately,” she wrote. “Doctors only really have a few more days left to treat her properly for it since you only have 60 days from day of birth to fix it. There is a surgery for it, but it usually only has good results if you perform it before 30 days of life... well she is past that point. If they do the surgery on her bile ducts in her liver and it fails the likely hood of the liver transplant working is slim. Thankfully she will be seen by the best liver specialist in the world. It was so hard saying goodbye to Jackson this morning. Our hearts are aching.