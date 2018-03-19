Lea Michele Gleefully Shows Off Her Sexy Beach Body! thumbnail

HOT STUFF

Lea Michele Gleefully Shows Off Her Sexy Beach Body!

By
Posted on
View gallery 8
BACKGRID

Glee alumna Lea Michele looked positively giddy as she smiled and enjoyed the beaches of Hawaii while on vacation. Click through Radar's gallery to see how she had fun in the sun.

Michele, 31, slid into a tight black one-piece while on the beach in Wailea, Hawaii, on Sunday.

The singer and actress was on a relaxing getaway with her mom, Edith Sarfati.

The mother and daughter were all smiles as they frolicked in the sand and splashed in the surf.

Michele, who was most recently seen in ABC's failed sitcom The Mayor has been chronicling her vacation adventures on Instagram.She’s showcased several different swimsuits, from tight one-piece numbers to barely-there bikinis.

She’s showcased several different swimsuits,  from tight one-piece numbers to barely-there bikinis.

The actress and her mom shared a special toast and declared the trip the perfect “mother + daughter getaway!!!!”

What do you think of Lea's choices in swimwear? Let us know in the comments section!

