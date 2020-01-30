From White Walkers to a White Wedding! Kit Harington and Rose Leslie's Relationship History How the 'Game of Thrones' stars' onscreen love became a real-life romance.

Game of Thrones fans had their wilding dreams come true when Kit Harington , a.k.a. Jon Snow, and Rose Leslie , a.k.a. Ygritte, were romantically linked in real life.

The stars met on set in 2011 while shooting in Iceland, and though their steamy love affair did not end well in Westeros, all heartbreak was healed when the duo tied the knot in Scotland in 2018.

But their romance hasn’t been picture perfect — from a stint in rehab to an alleged cheating scandal, Radar has all the details of these Game of Thrones stars’ relationship history.