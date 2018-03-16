Kirsten Dunst Shows Off Growing Baby Bump In Sweet Maternity Dress thumbnail

Kirsten Dunst Shows Off Growing Baby Bump In Sweet Maternity Dress

The bride-to-be looks ready to pop!

Kirsten Dunst looked ready to pop during a day trip around her neighborhood this Thursday. The pregnant star showed off her growing baby bump as she ran errand with a close gal pal. Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery to see the latest photos.

Kirsten Dunst looked gorgeous as she showed off her huge baby bump during a walk around her sunny community this March 15.

The actress appeared to be comfy and relaxed as she rocked a bright blue maternity dress and low heel boots.

Dunst, 35, has been looking very pregnant for months now, though she herself has yet to speak of the exciting news.

As Radar readers know, the blonde beauty is expecting her first child with fiancé Jesse Plemons, who she starred with in Fargo.

They fell in love on the set of the 2015 movie and are now ready to start their own little family!

