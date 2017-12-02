Frail Kirk Douglas Needs Help Getting Into Car At Age 100

Kirk Douglas is one of the last of the living great Hollywood Golden Age actors. But he's looking frail at age 100, as RadarOnline.com's photos show. The veteran star had to be helped into a car outside a Beverly Hills medical building. Still, Michael Douglas' determined dad is looking forward to his 101st birthday next Saturday, Dec. 9. Scroll through Radar's gallery for more. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Douglas, wearing a dark sweater and sunglasses, got a helping hand from two women who appeared to be assistants. Photo credit: BACKGRID

The ladies made sure Douglas was comfortable on his day out in Beverly Hills. He looked to be in good spirits. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Douglas married his wife Anne in 1954. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Lust for Life! Douglas played artist Vincent Van Gogh in that famous movie and it's been his personal motto as well. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Douglas has seen many of his old friends pass on while his own longevity has been incredible. As Radar reported, the actor paid tribute to Zsa Zsa Gabor when she died last year. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Photo credit: BACKGRID

The Ragman's son has been a mentor to his own successful actor son, Fatal Attraction star Michael. Photo credit: BACKGRID