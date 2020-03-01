Kim Kardashian and her sister Kourtney rocked Paris in latex body suits as they attended Kanye West’s church service in the city on Sunday. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians stars shocked onlookers with their bizarre style for the holy gathering.

But the rapper, 42, seemed to appreciate his wife’s fashion forward move, as he placed his hand on her famous bottom as they left the Theatre des Bouffes du Nord in France with their eldest daughter, North.

While Kim, 39, wore a tan Balmain high necked polo and skin tight pants under the latex blazer with latex gloves and high heels, Kourtney, 40, sported an even tighter burgundy brown latex pants and top combo. Kanye was spotted in a pair of black leather joggers with an acid grey T-shirt and chunky white trainers.

North, 6, sported an edgy all-black leather outfit with a silvery glittered shirt and silver studded cowboy boots. Kim made a bold return to Paris after her traumatic experience in the city. As Radar readers know, she was enjoying a lavish getaway in Paris for 2016 Fashion Week when she was robbed at gunpoint by an organized group of criminals.

She was bound, gagged, threatened and locked up inside her bathroom suite in her Paris hotel room. Kardashian begged the thieves to let her live and gave them all the jewelry they asked for. The KUWTK star lost millions of dollars in baubles, including her hefty $4.5 million engagement ring from her husband.

Kim previously returned to Paris Fashion week in 2018 to overcome her demons. And on Sunday, she was in a celebratory mood with her spouse and sister as they supported his ongoing religious services.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Kanye rapper has been pivoting to preaching lately and also helms a fabulous choir. Now after holding many services in America, he’s branching out overseas with Kim by his side.

Scroll through Radar’s gallery for more!