Click through the gallery to see her sizzling look.
Photo Credit: Neil Warner/MEGA
Kim & SISTER Kourtney Kardashian arrived at the AmFar gala in New York on Wednesday, February 6.
Photo Credit: Neil Warner/MEGA
She revealed her ample chest the daring ensemble.
Photo Credit: JOHN NACION/startraksphoto.com
Kim was dangerously close to a wardrobe malfunction.
Photo Credit: Neil Warner/MEGA
Despite her happy exterior, as Radar readers know, Kim has been growing increasingly uneasy as her husband Kanye West, 41, has made strange outbursts online and through Twitter.
Photo Credit: ECP/GC Images
Add that to the realization that baby number four is on the way via surrogate.
Photo Credit: Jared Siskin/amfAR/Getty Images
The couple, who are already parents to daughters Chicago, 11 months, and North, 5, and son Saint, 4, had one male embryo left and that their surrogate is expected to deliver Kardashian and West’s fourth child in very early May.
Photo Credit: ECP/GC Images
What do you think of Kim's look? Sound off in the comments!
We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.
REACTIONS ONLINE
Do you want to see reactions of other Radaronline users?
Sound off in the comments below!