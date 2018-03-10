See The Pics — Kesha Walks With Crutches After Knee Surgery

Kesha told fans via Instagram, in a caption of a photo of her damaged leg pre-surgery, "Next time you see this knee it's going to have some gnarly battle scars!"
The singer wrote on social media about cancelling concerts, "It's my biggest joy in life to share my music with my fans all over the world, but I have to follow my doctors' orders and undergo surgery so I can get ready to give it my all on my summer tour and beyond."
Kesha, famed for the song "Tik Tok," added, "Moving these dates is making me sick with sadness, but I tried to will this injury away and unfortunately it didn't work."
She shared, "I love you all and I'll work every single day, as hard as I can, to recover and get back on stage as soon as possible. I'm so sorry and sending love always."
Kesha electrified the crowd at the 2018 Grammy Awards by performing her hit "Praying," which concerns music producer Dr. Luke, 44, whom she accused of sexual harassment. Dr. Luke has denied all of Kesha's allegations.
