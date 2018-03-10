See The Pics — Kesha Walks With Crutches After Knee Surgery

You can't keep Kesha down. The singer is hobbling along on crutches after she had surgery to repair her ACL. Kesha tore it while performing in Dubai last month. Scroll down Radar's gallery for more! Photo credit: BACKGRID

On Friday, the "Praying" singer, 31, was seen in Los Angeles for the first time since going under the knife for her torn ACL.

Last month, Kesha announced that she would be postponing the remainder of her world tour during her recovery.

The star tore her ACL during a fall while performing in Dubai on February 9. Kesha is a bold feminist. She was one of the first women in show business to speak out about sexual harassment

Kesha told fans via Instagram, in a caption of a photo of her damaged leg pre-surgery, "Next time you see this knee it's going to have some gnarly battle scars!"

The singer wrote on social media about cancelling concerts, "It's my biggest joy in life to share my music with my fans all over the world, but I have to follow my doctors' orders and undergo surgery so I can get ready to give it my all on my summer tour and beyond."

Kesha, famed for the song "Tik Tok," added, "Moving these dates is making me sick with sadness, but I tried to will this injury away and unfortunately it didn't work."

She shared, "I love you all and I'll work every single day, as hard as I can, to recover and get back on stage as soon as possible. I'm so sorry and sending love always."