Kendra Wilkinson Ditches Wedding Ring, Looks Glum Without Husband Hank Amid Divorce Rumors

Kendra Wilkinson was looking glum but disheveled as she stepped out for frozen yoghurt with her two kids this Wednesday, March 14. The former Playboy bunny ditched her ring for the casual outing and seemed exhausted amid rumors she is divorcing husband Hank Baskett. Click through RadarOnline.com's gallery to see the sad photos and learn more. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Kendra Wilkinson has been having marital issues with NFL star hubby Hank Baskett for some time now, and she hasn’t been shy about sharing her struggle! Photo credit: BACKGRID

This Wednesday, the mom-of-two treated her kids to some frozen yoghurt around Calabasas, though Baskett, 35, was nowhere to be seen.

The 32-year-old TV personality surprisingly ditched her wedding ring for the family outing, while Baskett has been spotted without his for months Photo credit: BACKGRID

This past February, the Kendra On Top star took to Instagram to admit that she and her baby daddy were “having issues” at home . She also confessed that she was getting “a lot of therapy” in hopes of resolving their troubles. Photo credit: BACKGRID

The couple — who has been married since 2009 — share son Hank Jr., 8, and daughter Alijah, 3.