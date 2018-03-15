Kendra Wilkinson Ditches Wedding Ring, Looks Glum Without Husband Hank Amid Divorce Rumors

Kendra Wilkinson was looking glum but disheveled as she stepped out for frozen yoghurt with her two kids this Wednesday, March 14. The former Playboy bunny ditched her ring for the casual outing and seemed exhausted amid rumors she is divorcing husbandHank Baskett. Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery to see the sad photos and learn more.
Kendra Wilkinson has been having marital issues with NFL star hubby Hank Baskett for some time now, and she hasn’t been shy about sharing her struggle!
This Wednesday, the mom-of-two treated her kids to some frozen yoghurt around Calabasas, though Baskett, 35, was nowhere to be seen.
This past February, the Kendra On Top star took to Instagram to admit that she and her baby daddy were “having issues” at home. She also confessed that she was getting “a lot of therapy” in hopes of resolving their troubles.
The couple — who has been married since 2009 — share son Hank Jr., 8, and daughter Alijah, 3.
Do you think a divorce is on the horizon for the famous duo? Let us know in the comments below.
