IVF, Cheating & $30M Settlement! Kelsey & Camille Grammer's Marriage Scandals Exposed 'Frasier' TV icon just blew the lid off his trouble with 'RHOBH' star third wife.

Kelsey Grammer shocked fans by recently breaking his silence about his ex-wife Camille‘s alleged bad behavior.

The former Frasier star, 64, claimed that Camille, who went on to appear on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, threatened to divorce him on the day of his mother’s funeral!

Kelsey had formerly kept his lips zipped about his third wife, but on in an interview with In Depth with Graham Bensinger, he said, “Honestly, I don’t really talk about her very much, because so much of her life is spent talking about me and I just think it’s sort of pathetic,” he said of Camille.

After Kelsey and dancer/model Camille met on a blind date in 1996, they wed in August 1997.

A year later, they purchased a lavish $4.5 million Malibu estate with seven bedrooms and thirteen-bath mansion. At first all was well but she wound up filing for divorce in 2010. It was final in 2011.

The actor said he realized he wanted out of their union when, “A month after I had a heart attack my mother died — 12 years ago now — the day of my mother’s funeral, my third wife basically had an explosion about something.”

“And she started telling me, ‘I’m out of this, I’m out of here. I want a divorce, blah, blah blah, which we’d had the same conversation for eight years, and it was tiresome,” he continued about the marriage from hell.

“I realized at that moment that I was done with her, that I was not going to end up in this relationship for much longer. And somewhere under a year I was done.”

Grammer much prefers his fourth wife Kayte Walsh, whom he married in 2011.

The ex Cheers star said Walsh has “a little more perspective” and is “wise” and a “whole person.”

Kelsey and Camille had to use a surrogate mother to have their two kids Mason and Jude, putting strain on the marriage.

She accused him of cheating on her and got the last laugh when the comedian had to pay her a whopping $30 million divorce settlement.

Although they’ve been divorced for eight year Kelsey’s new interview proves feelings are still raw.

