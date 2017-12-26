Alone For The Holidays! Kate Gosselin’s Son Collin Missing From Christmas Photos

Gosselin revealed in August 2016 that she enrolled him in a program away from her because he has "special needs." "[There's] a fairly fluid diagnosis of what those needs are, but he needs to learn certain strategies to help him deal with things," she said. "This has been a struggle we've had for a very long time, and it's one I've dealt with on my own." She added that Collin is "enrolled in a program that is helping him learn the skills he needs to be the best him he can be. We miss him so much, so it's been hard because there is a huge hole in our family without him here. But it comforts us to know he's where he needs to be right now, and I can feel good about that
."