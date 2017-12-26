Alone For The Holidays! Kate Gosselin’s Son Collin Missing From Christmas Photos thumbnail

Alone For The Holidays! Kate Gosselin’s Son Collin Missing From Christmas Photos

The 'Kate Plus 8' star's son entered a facility last year for 'special needs.'

Kate Gosselin's troubled son Collin has missed yet another holiday. The Kate Plus 8 star's 13-year-old son was missing from the family's Christmas celebrations over one year after he entered a facility.
"Merry Christmas! A day full of great memories! #LoveMyKids," she captioned a series of photos from the holiday. The first photo was of her sons Joel and Aaden.
The second photo was of her 17-year-old twin daughters Cara and Mady.
Noticeably missing from the celebrations was her son Collin. "Collin can't even come home for Christmas? How sad," one fan asked, as another said, "I'm really wondering what horrible issues Collin must have to be sent away for years. He's missing birthdays and Christmas again. Poor kid."
Gosselin revealed in August 2016 that she enrolled him in a program away from her because he has "special needs." "[There's] a fairly fluid diagnosis of what those needs are, but he needs to learn certain strategies to help him deal with things," she said. "This has been a struggle we've had for a very long time, and it's one I've dealt with on my own." She added that Collin is "enrolled in a program that is helping him learn the skills he needs to be the best him he can be. We miss him so much, so it's been hard because there is a huge hole in our family without him here. But it comforts us to know he's where he needs to be right now, and I can feel good about that."
An insider close to Gosselin claimed he has "serious anger issues" and "frequently lashed out." "Collin desperately needed a mother and a father," the source said of Gosselin's nasty divorce and co-parenting relationship with her ex-husband Jon. "Now, he is resentful and blames his mother for everything."
Leading up to Christmas, Gosselin posted throwback photos of Collin alongside his seven siblings.
