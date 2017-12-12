Kailyn Lowry’s Son Reunites With Absentee Dad Chris Lopez For First Time In Weeks thumbnail

Exclusive

Kailyn Lowry’s Son Reunites With Absentee Dad Chris Lopez For First Time In Weeks

The 'Teen Mom 2' star banned her baby daddy from seeing their son Lux.

By
Posted on
Kailyn Lowry’s Son Reunites With Absentee Dad Chris Lopez For First Time In Weeks thumbnail
View gallery 9
Kailyn Lowry’s Son Reunites With Absentee Dad Chris Lopez For First Time In Weeks
1 of 9
Kailyn Lowry's absentee baby daddy Chris Lopez saw his son for the first time in weeks after the Teen Mom 2 star banned him from seeing the 4-month-old. RadarOnline.com can reveal exclusive details on the father-son reunion!
"It was a supervised visit," a source close to Lowry told Radar. "The visits are not on a schedule. It wasn't at a visitation center. It was wherever they decided to go as long as the supervisor was there."
Although Lowry is not on good terms with Lopez, she is grateful Lux was able to spend time with his father. "She's just happy they were able to see each other," the insider said.
Lowry posted a photo of her smiling son with the caption, "Someone's ready to see his daddy today!"
Lopez was happy too, as he wrote on Twitter, "I had a moment."
Lopez was involved in their son's life when he was born in August. But when it came time for him to acknowledge paternity and sign forms at the hospital in October, he refused. "My guess is he won't acknowledge paternity so she can't file for child support," a source told Radar.
The source continued, "Her lawyer drew something up and they are going through the court because he doesn't have any rights to Lux without signing. He's not seeing the baby right now for those reasons."
Lowry even filed a change of name petition on November 13 to change the baby's last name from Lopez to Lowry.
What do you think of the visit? Tell us in the comments! We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.

Comments