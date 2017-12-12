Kailyn Lowry’s Son Reunites With Absentee Dad Chris Lopez For First Time In Weeks

Kailyn Lowry
's absentee baby daddy Chris Lopez
saw his son for the first time in weeks after the Teen Mom 2 star banned him from seeing the 4-month-old. RadarOnline.com can reveal exclusive details on the father-son reunion!
Although Lowry is not on good terms with Lopez, she is grateful Lux was able to spend time with his father. "She's just happy they were able to see each other," the insider said.
Lopez was happy too, as he wrote on Twitter, "I had a moment."
Lopez was involved in their son's life when he was born in August. But when it came time for him to acknowledge paternity and sign forms at the hospital in October, he refused. "My guess is he won't acknowledge paternity so she can't file for child support
," a source told Radar.
The source continued, "Her lawyer drew something up and they are going through the court because he doesn't have any rights to Lux without signing. He's not seeing the baby right now for those reasons."
