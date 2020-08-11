Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

'Butterflies' Singer Transformed? Kacey Musgraves' Alleged Plastic Surgery Exposed Top docs claim country star's likely had a 'nose job, lip fillers' & more!

Country cutie Kacey Musgraves is clearly living in her Golden Hour. With such massive hits as “Butterflies” and “Space Cowboy,” the 30-year-old singer has skyrocketed to fame in the past few years.

But after viewing a series of photos of Musgraves, three of the nation’s leading plastic surgeons, who haven’t treated her, told RadarOnline.com exclusively that they believe she’s had a massive plastic surgery overhaul.

Anthony Youn, M.D., F.A.C.S. — who has not treated Musgraves — said, “She looks great but I suspect that, like many who hit it big in Hollywood and Nashville, Kacey has had a nose job.”

“Her nose just looks thinner and more refined than it used to and the only way to achieve this is through rhinoplasty.”

“In addition, her lips look much different,” Dr. Youn told Radar.

“She may have also undergone lip fillers recently, causing her lips to look a lot more plump then they once were.”

But that’s not all Musgraves allegedly had done!

Click through seven shockingly transformative photos of Musgraves and find out what other top docs think of her polished look.