Justin Theroux Ditches Wedding Ring Amid Jennifer Aniston Divorce Drama

Justin Theroux is wasting no time moving on from Jennifer Aniston now that the two have officially announced their divorce just over two years after they got married. Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery to see the actor out and about in New York City without his wedding ring!

Theroux, 46, was spotted without his ring in New York City on March 1st.

Courteney Cox’s Beverly Hills home on Feb. 27. The actor’s decision to ditch the wedding jewelry comes on the heels of his ex, Aniston, 49, stepping out sans ring at friend

Aniston and Theroux shocked fans when they announced in a joint statement the day after Valentine’s Day that they were calling it quits on their marriage

“In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation. This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year,” read the statement.

“We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship,” the pair insisted