The Big Bang Theory star Jeim Parsons looked grim and unsmiling when photographed going out to lunch with his husband and pals on New Year's weekend. This week, RadarOnline.com exclusively revealed the reason why Parsons might be down--there's a mutiny brewing on his TV show with massive egos, raging jealousy and ugly backbiting tearing it apart! Scroll down Radar's gallery for more.

Parsons, famed for playing Sheldon Cooper, looked natty in a hat, sunglasses, and black clothes for lunch in Beverly Hills.

Todd Spiewak, and other friends joined him at the restaurant. The The actor's husband,, and other friends joined him at the restaurant. The two married earlier this year after Parsons got a big bang of a pay raise!

Art director Spiewak matched Parsons' outfit, wearing a black sweater with a design on it and cool shades as New Year's Eve approached.

But Parsons, 44, didn't look cheery for the holidays as sources told Radar that tensions have exploded on Big Bang. Season 11 of the sitcom recently scored its lowest ratings ever, and a spy dished that the long-running CBS hit may be on its last legs!

Is Parsons unhappy about TV conflict? "Many of the cast members have gotten swelled heads, and some of the other actors aren't happy about it," a Big Bang insider claimed to Radar.

Sources at Parsons' CBS show have told Radar the series will end after season 12 as some cast members are itching to get out -- despite their million-dollars-an-episode paychecks ! For years, the show has hid numerous secrets and scandals.