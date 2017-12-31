Jim Parsons Bonds With Husband And Pals As ‘Big Bang Theory’ Is On Last Legs?

The Big Bang Theory star Jeim Parsons looked grim and unsmiling when photographed going out to lunch with his husband and pals on New Year's weekend. This week, RadarOnline.com exclusively revealed the reason why Parsons might be down--there's a mutiny brewing on his TV show with massive egos, raging jealousy and ugly backbiting tearing it apart! Scroll down Radar's gallery for more.
Parsons, famed for playing Sheldon Cooper, looked natty in a hat, sunglasses, and black clothes for lunch in Beverly Hills.
Art director Spiewak matched Parsons' outfit, wearing a black sweater with a design on it and cool shades as New Year's Eve approached.
But Parsons, 44, didn't look cheery for the holidays as sources told Radar that tensions have exploded on Big Bang. Season 11 of the sitcom recently scored its lowest ratings ever, and a spy dished that the long-running CBS hit may be on its last legs!
Is Parsons unhappy about TV conflict? "Many of the cast members have gotten swelled heads, and some of the other actors aren't happy about it," a Big Bang insider claimed to Radar.
Parsons, who also narrates the Big Bang Theory spin-off, Young Sheldon, is the big dog on the show and other cast members are "silently simmering" over it, a Radar source tattled. The actor reportedly earns an incredible $27.5 million a year, making him TV's highest paid star.
We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.