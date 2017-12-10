Jessica Alba Glows At Her Baby Shower

Alba and her husband Cash Warren are expecting a baby boy
. On December 9, her mother Cathy Alba
and friend Kelly Sawyer
hosted the shower for her.
The Fantastic Four beauty, 36, showed up at Ladurée in Beverly Hills looking her pregnant best in a stylish black dress.
Alba enjoyed such shower decorations as silver and gold balloons and tables outfitted with roses. The event was intimate as just thirty five guests shared her joy.
Happy for a boy? Alba, who married Warren in 2008, already raises their two girls Honor
, 9, and Haven, 6, with him. The actress said she was "thrilled" in announcing the third baby's gender.
On Saturday, Alba and her partygoers tucked into delicious macaroons and a peach-colored cake with stars.
Alba had her makeup done for the occasion by The Glam App, whom she thanked for glamming her up on Instagram.
The star and businesswoman reportedly told her shower guests, guests, "He's gonna fall out of me any time now, so this is good that we're doing this. You guys really do mean so much to me. Thank you guys so much for always being there for me. I've asked a lot out of you guys at different points in my life and I'm so grateful that you guys are my chosen family."
Alba is due any day now! She announced the pregnancy in July.
