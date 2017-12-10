Jessica Alba Glows At Her Baby Shower

Jessica Alba Movie star and Honest Company founder celebrated the coming birth of her third child on Saturday with a baby shower in Beverly Hills. The star looked like a pregnant Audrey Hepburn in a fitted and classy long black dress at the high tea occasion. Scroll through Radar's photo gallery for more! Photo credit: BACKGRID

Cash Warren Cathy Alba and friend Kelly Sawyer hosted the shower for her. Alba and her husband are expecting a baby boy . On December 9, her motherand friendhosted the shower for her. Photo credit: BACKGRID

The Fantastic Four beauty, 36, showed up at Ladurée in Beverly Hills looking her pregnant best in a stylish black dress. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Alba enjoyed such shower decorations as silver and gold balloons and tables outfitted with roses. The event was intimate as just thirty five guests shared her joy. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Happy for a boy? Alba, who married Warren in 2008, already raises their two girls Honor , 9, and Haven, 6, with him. The actress said she was "thrilled" in announcing the third baby's gender. Photo credit: BACKGRID

On Saturday, Alba and her partygoers tucked into delicious macaroons and a peach-colored cake with stars. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Alba had her makeup done for the occasion by The Glam App, whom she thanked for glamming her up on Instagram. Photo credit: BACKGRID

The star and businesswoman reportedly told her shower guests, guests, "He's gonna fall out of me any time now, so this is good that we're doing this. You guys really do mean so much to me. Thank you guys so much for always being there for me. I've asked a lot out of you guys at different points in my life and I'm so grateful that you guys are my chosen family." Photo credit: BACKGRID