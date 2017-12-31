Workout Buddies! Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez Keep Fit Together – See The Photos thumbnail

Workout Buddies! Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez Keep Fit Together – See The Photos

Superstar couple stay in shape before the New Year.

BACKGRID
Most people stay away from keep-fit before New Year – not Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez. RadarOnlne.com has all the details of their latest pre 2018 fitness workout – click to find out more.

J.Lo and Alex Rodriguez like to get physical together. The pair were spotted working out together in Los Angeles before the New Year celebrations.

Mother-of-two Lopez, 48, wore a camouflage crop top with black leggings and sneakers as she worked up a sweat with her beau. [Mother-of-two Lopez, 48, wore a camouflage crop top with black leggings and sneakers as she worked up a sweat with her beau.

Muscle bound former baseball star Rodriguez, 42, wore sweatpants and a t-shirt as he stayed trim.

The pair were spotted keeping their perfect bodies honed by doing weights and squats together.

RadarOnline.com recently reported how J.Lo was at the center of photo-shop claims over her famous butt.

The performer recently put her NYC penthouse on the market for a cool $27 million sparking rumors the pair are moving in together.

Despite the fact the pair seemingly are getting along well RadarOnline.com previously reported a source's claim that she had hired private investigators to monitor him.

