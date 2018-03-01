The Most Naked Jenelle Evans Instagram Photos of All Time

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Jenelle Evans has been a subject of controversy over the years. From battling with her family to allegations of child abuse, she’s been been embroiled in plenty of drama and then some. She’s gone through some heavy stuff, but you wouldn’t know it from her Instagram feed. One look and you’ll find that there are plenty of Jenelle Evans naked Instagram posts to explore. When she’s not fighting with her Teen Mom 2 costars she’s baring down and showing off her most naked selfies to more than 3 million of her followers. Radar has compiled the very best of the reality star’s most naked social media moments.

Raising two kids in front of millions of viewers doesn’t seem to phase the Teen Mom 2 star, at least not when she’s relaxing by the poolside or at the beach. From partying with her new hubby to fishing by the lake, Evans knows exactly how to attract the attention of all of her followers. She’s got the smoking hot bod, and she is not afraid to reveal her most naked self. It’s hard to imagine she ever had two kids after seeing these photos.

