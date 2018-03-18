Ireland Baldwin Has St Patrick’s Day Meltdown – See The Photos thumbnail

PARTY GIRL

Ireland Baldwin Has St Patrick’s Day Meltdown – See The Photos

Alec Baldwin's daughter is seen shouting outside Irish bar after wild night out.

By
Posted on
BACKGRID

Ireland Baldwin looked worse for wear after a boozy night out to celebrate St Patrick's Day. And RadarOnline.com has all the details – click through for more.

Ireland Baldwin had a boozy St. Patrick's day in Los Angeles as she let her hair down.

The 22-year-old was spotted outside Rock & Reilly's Pub with a mystery man in Los Angeles on Saturday night.

And at one point it did not appear as if their date had gone very well as she appeared to shout at him.

Alec Baldwin's daughter wore black flowery dress that was unbuttoned way to showing off her bra and boobs.

Ireland wore white sneakers and was seen carrying a large Urban Outfitters bag as she appeared to be in rowdy spirits celebrating St. Paddy's Day.

Earlier in the evening Ireland, whose mother is Alec's ex-wife actress Kim Basinger, shared snaps of herself with a gal pal inside the packed pub in Los Angeles

Ireland and her friend sucked on lemons before the got ready to down some tequila shots. RadarOnline.com had previously reported how Ireland had attended rehab.

