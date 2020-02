Photo Credit: Instagram.com/mister_e

Happy 100th NFL!

Flying high above Miami South Beach, an airplane carried a multicolored $100 bill through the air with a tagline reading: “HAPPY 100TH NFL — @Mister_E.” The 100-foot sky message promoted the Instagram account of an artist by the name of Mister E, whose intricately designed Benjamin bill, titled “Benny Jr.,” is hugely popular among celebrities and collectors.