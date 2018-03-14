Vito Who? Heidi Klum Caught Canoodling With Mystery Man At Hollywood Hotspot thumbnail

Vito Who? Heidi Klum Caught Canoodling With Mystery Man At Hollywood Hotspot

Single moving on from Schnabel with he German hunk 16 years younger.

Supermodel Heidi Klum has been hesitant to open her heart again, after her art dealer boyfriend Vito Schnabel was caught kissing another woman. But Klum was just spotted out with a new hunk in Hollywood. One that’s nearly 20 years her junior! Click through the RadarOnline.com gallery to learn more about him.

Klum, 44, was seen leaving the West Hollywood hotspot Delilah with Tokio Hotel singer Tom Kaulitz.

The 28-year-old guitarist looked comfortable keeping up with the still stunning supermodel.

He even was behind the wheel as the two left the trendy restaurant.

Klum hasn’t had a steady boyfriend since dumping Schnabel in 2017.

As Radar readers know, Schnabel, 31, had been caught in the middle of various infidelity scandals in the past.

In late 2015, Schnabel was caught grabbing drinks with actress Dakota Johnson at New York City’s White Horse Tavern — and, in 2016, spies spotted him getting up close and personal with model Dasha Zhukova.

Recently, Klum has admitted that she’s single, and ready to mingle once again.

But she has been suddenly tight-lipped about her relationship with Kaulitz, who is expected to be a guest judge on the Klum-hosted Germany’s Next Top Model.

